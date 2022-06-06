Tara Spalding at the 2022 Leading Entrepreneurs of the World Conference

The Managing Director of BoomStartUp on simplifying investor relationships

Coming up today, Monday, June 6, Day 1 at the 2022 Leading Entrepreneurs of the World Conference, we are very excited that Tara Spalding, the Managing Director of BoomStartup Accelerator, joins LEW to talk about simplifying investor relationships!

Tara Spalding at the 2022 LEW Conference

BoomStartUp is an action-oriented, change-making accelerator ecosystem guiding businesses to success through partnerships, mentoring, and funding programs.

Tara and her team help startups find the flaws in their business, make a plan, be accountable, and meet their goals.

Join the 2022 Leading Entrepreneurs of the World Conference to watch Tara's live session and to connect with her at the event:

https://events.zoom.us/e/view/_LwgIoXQQL2gA_LMBaozZA

About BoomStartUp

BoomStartup’s community of experts sets us apart from other business accelerators. Our network of successful entrepreneurs, executives, and educators bring their passion and experience to the table because they enjoy working with founders who are willing to listen and roll up their sleeves to make meaningful change. BoomStartUp

About Leading Entrepreneurs of the World

As part of 1BusinessWorld, Leading Entrepreneurs of the World is one of the largest and most comprehensive entrepreneurial platforms and events in the world and features entrepreneurs, founders and business leaders presenting on cutting-edge topics and the latest industry developments. Leading Entrepreneurs of the World

About 1BusinessWorld

1BusinessWorld is a global business ecosystem, network and marketplace that provides entrepreneurs, business owners and professionals with the information, tools, resources and connectivity needed to succeed throughout their company’s growth journey, toward a better business world. Our vision is based on the reality that we live, work and do business in one global interconnected business environment, and hence our motto: “One World, One Business World”. Our mission is to encourage and support global communication and collaboration among entrepreneurs, professionals, and businesses. 1BusinessWorld

