Taraji P. Henson calls for Empire costar Jussie Smollett's freedom from jail after sentencing

Taraji P. Henson called for the freedom of Jussie Smollett, her former TV son on Fox's acclaimed drama Empire, after he was sentenced to 150 days in a county jail for his staged hate crime case.

Henson said Smollett's "punishment does not fit the crime" in a supportive Instagram post shared Sunday with the hashtag #FreeJussie, which has been used by other celebrities since the sentencing on Thursday, including Indya Moore, Kendrick Sampson, and Smollett's actress sister, Jurnee.

"I am not here to debate you on his innocence but we can agree that the punishment does not fit the crime," Henson wrote, before invoking the case of Emmett Till, the 14-year-old African American boy murdered in 1955 after he was falsely accused of harassing a white woman.

"Emmett Till was brutally beat and ultimately murdered because of a lie and none of the people involved with his demise spent one day in jail, even after Carolyn Bryant admitted that her claims were false," Henson continued. "No one was hurt or killed during Jussie's ordeal. He has already lost everything, EVERYTHING!"

As an artist, Henson wrote, to "not able to create, that in itself is punishment enough." She added, "He can't get a job. No one in Hollywood will hire him and again as an artist who loves to create, that is prison. My prayer is that he is freed and put on house arrest and probation because in this case that would seem fair."

Smollett, who is openly gay, told Chicago police in 2019 that two men yelled racist and homophobic slurs at and attacked him, setting off a complicated and winding case. In December, a jury ultimately found Smollett guilty of five counts of disorderly conduct for staging the attack and filing a false police report.

In court on Thursday, a judge sentenced Smollett to 30 months of felony probation (with the first 150 days to be served in a county jail) and ordered him to pay a restitution fine of $120,000 to the city of Chicago.

Smollett has consistently denied any wrongdoing, telling the jury in December "there was no hoax" and continuing to maintain his innocence after his sentencing. He also reiterated several times that he is not suicidal, noting that "if anything happens to me when I go in there, I did not do it to myself, and you all must know that."

