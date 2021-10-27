Tarek El Moussa 'broke down' as his 11-year-old daughter walked him down the aisle

Tarek El Moussa had the other special girl in his life walking him down the aisle when he tied the knot with Heather Rae Young this past weekend.

The "Flipping 101" star shared with People that his daughter Taylor, 11, from his previous marriage to his "Flip or Flop" co-star Christina Haack, walked him down the aisle during the ceremony on Oct. 23 in Montecito, California.

“I walked my mom down the aisle. I was fine. And then the song ‘Shallow’ comes on, which is one of me and Heather’s songs, and I’m going to get Taylor to walk down the aisle, and I just broke down,” El Moussa told People. “Taylor, she’s my everything, I just got so emotional.”

El Moussa, 40, shared a photo on Instagram of him with his new bride and children from the ceremony.

"We’ve been the three musketeers for years and for a long time, I thought it would always be that way… but now we are complete," he wrote. "With Heather, we are a family. I found someone who wholeheartedly loves my babies and who Tay and Bray adore. We are so much better as one, and I am so proud to call you MY WIFE @heatherraeyoung!!! ❤️🤵🏻👰🏼‍♀️"

El Moussa also shared a video on Instagram of him sharing a first dance with Taylor at the reception.

"Tay. My first born. We’ve been through so much together so it was really important to me and @heatherraeyoung that Taylor felt like our wedding was a special day for her, too… and I think her smile here says it all. ❤️🙏" he wrote. "And to think one day I’ll be walking her down the aisle… 😭"

Taylor is one of two children El Moussa shares with Haack. His son Brayden, 6, also joined in the ceremony as El Moussa wed the "Selling Sunset" star realtor after a 14-month wait.

Brayden carried the rings to the altar, and the two children were also part of the vows. Tarek and Heather not only recited vows to one another, but also separate ones to the children.

“They came up while we were at the altar and stood with us,” El Moussa said. “And that’s the first time we were officially, legally a family of four, so that was very special.”

"Being able to share that moment with the kids, and share vows with the kids…. that was probably my favorite part,” Young said.

Young, 34, who will now use El Moussa as her last name, also chose to keep her dazzling wedding dress a secret until the big moment because the couple decided not to do a "first look" before the nuptials.

There were also two different wedding cakes served to the 150 guests, who included many of Young’s “Selling Sunset” castmates. They had a vegan peanut butter chocolate cake for Young and a gluten-free raspberry chocolate cake for El Moussa, who has Celiac disease.

The couple shared their first dance to "One Man Band" by the country group Old Dominion.

"It literally symbolizes our relationship,” El Moussa said. “It’s about this guy that’s tired of going out and performing and being famous and being by himself. He’s tired of being a one man band, he wants someone to live that life with. And I was a one man band until I met Heather.”