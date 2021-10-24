Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are married — see her gorgeous dress!

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young have officially tied the knot, TODAY can confirm.

Their wedding ceremony was held outside in Santa Barbara, California, in front of family and friends and the cast of the Netflix show "Selling Sunset." The black-tie affair was filmed for a special titled "Tarek and Heather: The Big I Do."

El Moussa's children —Taylor and Brayden (whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Haack) — played a big part in the ceremony.

The lead up to their wedding was well documented on Instagram. Though El Moussa, 40, remained fairly radio silent on social media on Saturday, Young shared videos documenting the morning of her wedding day and getting ready process.

The day prior, the two shared plenty of photos and videos from their rehearsal dinner, even sharing a couple of shots on Instagram, expressing their excitement for their impending nuptials.

El Moussa shared a snap of the two sharing a kiss on Instagram, penning a sweet message to Young in the caption.

“Ready to say ‘I do’ ❤️ Which is crazy,” he wrote. “If you had asked me four years ago I would’ve told you I was never getting married again and honestly I didn’t even think I would find love. Then one day Heather jumped onto my boat, looked at me, smiled and the rest is history. Thank god for that day. My life is so much better with you in it… now let’s do this thing!!”

Young, 34, shared a sweet photo on Instagram Friday of the two facing one another with their noses almost touching, writing in the caption, “My forever. See you at the altar my love.”

This is El Moussa’s second marriage and Young’s first. The “Flip or Flop” star was married to his co-star and ex-wife, Christina Haack, for nine years, initially splitting in 2016 before finalizing their divorce in 2018.

The former couple still co-parent their two children together, their 11-year-old daughter, Taylor, and 6-year-old son, Brayden.

El Moussa and Young got engaged last July while celebrating their one-year anniversary in Catalina Island, California. A year before they got engaged, El Moussa told TODAY Parents that he thought carefully about bringing Young into the picture and his children’s lives, revealing she was the first woman he dated that he introduced to his two kids.

"I wasn’t someone who was just dating a bunch of different women," he explained. "I was waiting for the right one, who I thought would be right not only for me, but for my kids to meet. With Heather, I knew right away, and that was it."

Last summer, the “Selling Sunset” star sat down with TODAY the month after her engagement, talking about being a “bonus mom” for El Moussa’s children and looking ahead to her then future wedding.

"My life is just so incredible right now,” she said at the time. “I can't believe I'm a fiancée, and I'm getting married, I'm gonna be Mrs. El Moussa. It's the best feeling in the world."