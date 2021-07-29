Tarentum burglary suspect arrested after bitten by police dog

Jul. 28—A burglary suspect was arrested in Tarentum after being tracked down and bitten by a police dog, police said.

Tarentum police charged David Weston, 34, with flight to avoid apprehension and loitering and prowling at nighttime.

In a criminal complaint against Weston, police said they were dispatched to a Negley Gardens apartment in the 800 block of Creek Street just before midnight Monday for an attempted burglary in progress.

Police said officers had gone to the address several times over the past several weeks for Weston attempting to gain entry to the apartment.

The caller said she chased Weston away from her house on Monday and he ran up Short Street, the complaint said.

Police said Weston had an active felony warrant out of Tarentum and was wanted for a parole violation.

Tarentum police said they asked for a dog from the Allegheny Valley Regional Police Department, and Chief Mike Naviglia and his dog, Carr, responded. They began to track Weston and found him hiding in the treeline behind a house on East 10th Avenue.

Police said Weston ignored several commands to surrender. He was taken into custody after being bitten by Carr.

Weston did not have an attorney listed in court records.

He was arraigned Tuesday morning and sent to the Allegheny County Jail in Pittsburgh after failing to post $25,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 11.

