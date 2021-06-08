Tarentum couple conspired to attack, rob man of $400 in borough alley, police say

Jun. 7—A Tarentum couple is accused of attacking a man in a borough alley last week and robbing him of about $400.

Tarentum police said Brian Lamont Kellum, 42, assaulted the victim in Plum Alley on Wednesday. Kellum's wife, Dionette Williams, 34, is accused of conspiring with her husband.

The incident was captured on video cameras, police said in a criminal complaint filed against Kellum. Some of those cameras are owned by Trib Total Media, which cooperated with police in their investigation.

Police responded to the robbery report shortly after 5 p.m. at the Rachel Carson Hall high-rise apartment building. This was the same afternoon that a fire had broken out in a top-floor apartment of the eight-story building.

The alleged victim told police he had been drinking on a bench at Rachel Carson Hall with another man and Williams, who he said he sees walk past the building nearly every day with Kellum.

The alleged victim told police that he showed Williams a wad of cash. He said Williams asked him to go to get more beer, and he agreed.

The complaint said the alleged victim told police he and Williams were walking down Plum Alley toward Fourth Avenue when Kellum approached. The alleged victim said he was backing away from Kellum when Kellum grabbed him by his shirt and punched him in the face several times before taking his money, the complaint said.

Police said they found Williams in the 500 block of Electric Alley and took her to the police station for questioning.

The complaint said Williams told police that she had not seen her husband since the night before. She told police she walked away from the alleged victim when she heard him yell, turned around and saw him on the ground, but she claimed to have not seen anyone around the alleged victim, the complaint said.

In the video footage, police said the alleged victim and Williams could be seen walking together along Plum Alley and Kellum could be seen walking behind them in the alley a few moments later. Police said the video showed Kellum grab the alleged victim and punch him several times in the face, but they could not see any money being taken in the footage.

Story continues

Williams was seen standing in the alley watching and then walking away, police said. Kellum could be seen meeting up with Williams a short time later and handing her something, according to the complaint.

In two lineups, police said the alleged victim identified Williams as the woman he had been drinking with, and Kellum as the man who attacked him and took his money.

Kellum and Williams did not have attorneys listed in court records.

Borough police charged Kellum with robbery, simple assault and criminal conspiracy. He was arraigned Sunday morning and sent to the Allegheny County Jail on $20,000 bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on June 16.

Williams was charged with conspiracy. She was released on a nonmonetary bond, and her preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 23.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@triblive.com or via Twitter .