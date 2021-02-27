Tarentum man charged with pointing loaded gun at woman during argument

Feb. 26—Tarentum police ordered a man and woman out of a house in the 300 block of West Seventh Avenue at gunpoint after responding to a domestic disturbance early Friday morning.

Police said they were told shortly before 12:30 a.m. that Walter Clayton Jordan II, 41, had pulled a gun and pointed it at a woman's face.

Jordan and the woman were detained without incident.

The woman told police that they had been drinking and got into an argument, according to a criminal complaint She said Jordan punched her in the mouth, causing minor bleeding, at which point she pulled his beard to get away.

Jordan suffered a minor cut to his left eyelid, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, the woman said Jordan then pulled a .45 caliber Beretta handgun with a chambered round, pointed it in her face and said he was going to kill her.

Police said Jordan chose not to speak when officers asked him what had happened. He did not have an attorney listed in court records.

Police said the firearm was found under a couch in a lock box, for which Jordan gave officers the combination. Police said the gun had a hollow point round chambered and a full magazine.

Police charged Jordan with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault, reckless endangerment, and harassment.

Jordan was arraigned Friday and sent to the Allegheny County Jail on $30,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 10 before District Judge Carolyn Bengel in Brackenridge.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@triblive.com or via Twitter .