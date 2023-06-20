Tarentum man wanted for allegedly assaulting son arrested by sheriff’s office

A Tarentum man who is facing charges of assaulting his son was taken into custody by the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeffrey Shutak, 53, was charged in July 2019 after police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Freeport Road. Shutak’s 17-year-old son told officers that his father had assaulted him and police observed a number of injuries, according to a report from Sheriff Kevin Kraus.

In June 2020, Shutak failed to show for a court appearance on charges of simple assault and endangering the welfare of children and a bench warrant was issued.

On Tuesday morning, detectives from the sheriff’s office located Shutak at a home on Grantham Street in Tarentum.

He was arrested without incident and transported to the Allegheny County Jail.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Man charged with fatally shooting girlfriend in Bessemer, state police say Tourist sub goes missing near Titanic wreck; search will continue overnight Hunter Biden to plead guilty to federal charges VIDEO: Trespassing charges filed against men accused of recording video inside Century III Mall DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts



