Tarentum police charge 2 in armed burglary of home

Jun. 26—Two brothers are wanted in connection with a home burglary in Tarentum on Monday night, and three unidentified suspects were believed to be involved, Chief William Vakulick said.

Police charged Winal Anthony Reddix, 21, of Natrona Heights and Manrico Reddix, 15, of Clairton with felony counts of burglary, robbery, conspiracy, criminal trespass, theft and carrying a firearm without a license.

They also each face misdemeanor counts of making terroristic threats, simple assault and reckless endangerment. Manrico Reddix, who is charged as an adult, also is charged with possession of a firearm by a minor.

Vakulick said the burglary happened in the 200 block of West 9th Avenue.

Vakulick said the suspects forced their way into a house where they pulled guns on a man, threatened him and fled with cash and three firearms, consisting of two handguns and an AR platform rifle.

The victim was not hurt.

Vakulick said the victim knows Winal and Manrico Reddix. He said they walked up to the porch and knocked, and told the victim he owed them money.

As the victim spoke with the brothers, he noticed the other three approaching the front of the house. When the victim tried to close the door, the brothers kicked it open, according to Vakulick.

Vakulick said police are working to identify the three others allegedly involved.

The suspects all fled on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tarentum police at 724-224-1515 or 412-473-3056. Callers can remain anonymous.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@triblive.com or via Twitter .