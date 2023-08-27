Tarentum police issue ‘suspicious activity alert’

The Tarentum Borough Police Department said they have received reports of suspicious activity of a person in an orange vest taking photos of multiple houses in the area.

The department is asking you to call them if you see this person. They’re also asking for reports of any vehicle information, including make and model, license plate numbers and other important descriptors.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tarentum police at 724-224-1515.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Pittsburgh Public Safety aware of ‘use of force’ by officers during arrest, incident under review Protest held in Garfield in support of suspect in standoff situation Steelers make first 8 cuts to roster VIDEO: Family suing nursing home after nurse accused of giving 83-year-old man lethal doses of insulin DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts