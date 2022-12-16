Target 11: Allegheny County DA says ankle monitoring system not working

The Allegheny County district attorney said there is a critical problem in the way the county handles some criminal cases, specifically electronic monitoring.

District attorney Stephen Zappala is critical of the county’s electronic monitoring system after a shocking video allegedly shows a defendant on house arrest, Shawn Davis, easily removing his ankle monitor and joking about it.

Davis is accused of opening fire with another teen at a funeral in Brighton Heights and injuring five people a month after the video was taken.

Target 11 Investigator Rick Earle has the report on how easy these ankle monitors are to remove and why Zappala says the system is just not working at 5 p.m. on Channel 11.

