Target 11 Exclusive: 3 Pittsburgh police officers fired, accused of submitting false timecards

Target 11 has learned that two Pittsburgh police officers and one supervisor have been fired for allegedly stealing time from the city.

The two Pittsburgh police officers worked in the department’s bicycle unit.

According to multiple sources, the officers allegedly submitted overtime cards for hours they never worked.

