Target 11 Exclusive: DPW employee accused of stealing gas from city no longer working

A City of Pittsburgh employee is under investigation for allegedly stealing gas from the city and is no longer on the job.

The longtime public works employee was based out of the Department of Public Works building in the Strip District and sources told Target 11 he was under investigation for not only stealing gas but other city property as well.

Sources said the alleged thefts have been going on for some time.

Target 11 obtained exclusive pictures of the employee in question allegedly pumping gas from one of the City of Pittsburgh’s gas pumps into a gas can. Two other pictures show the same man allegedly taking the gas can into his home, while he’s allegedly supposed to be on duty.

Sources also told Target 11 that the employee was under investigation for allegedly stealing paper towels, toilet paper and other items from DPW facilities over the year.

Target 11 reached out to the mayor’s office for comment and never heard back.

Sources told Target 11 that the employee was told to either retire or face termination and that the employee has retired.

It’s unclear if the employee will face any criminal charges related to the alleged thefts.

