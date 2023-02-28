Target 11 Exclusive: Man accused of impregnating foster child in McKeesport dies

Target 11 has learned that a man once charged with sexually abusing and impregnating a 14-year-old foster child 30 years ago in McKeesport has died.

According to Cuyahoga County Clerk of Courts website, Carl Gilbert passed away on Saturday, the day after he was released on $100,000 bond on charges of sexually abusing his foster son in Cleveland, Ohio 20 years ago.

Gilbert’s cause of death is unclear, but authorities in Pittsburgh told Target 11 that he suffered serious health issues when he was facing charges in Allegheny County last year.

He was initially charged in Allegheny County after an exclusive Target 11 investigation uncovered court documents proving the Gilbert fathered the victim’s child.

Gilbert’s ex-wife, Matilda Omiecinski, was also charged with sexually abusing the same 14-year-old foster child in McKeesport.

In an exclusive interview with Target 11, the alleged victim said the abuse began when she was 9 years old and continued into her teens.

She said she initially lied about her pregnancy but then eventually told the truth to her Children, Youth and Families caseworker.

She said she told the caseworker that Carl Gilbert had impregnated her and said nothing was ever done about it.

CYF declined to comment on the case.

Target 11 spoke with multiple current and former law enforcement and court officials, but no one could recall the case or the investigation.

Sources said it was clearly a “failure of the entire system.”

The charges against both Gilbert and his ex-wife were dismissed last year when a judge ruled that the statute of limitations had expired in the case.

Prosecutors argued that the statute of limitations didn’t begin until Gilbert was identified as the alleged perpetrator, but the judge sided with the defense and said it began when the alleged crime was committed.

Gilbert returned to his home in Maine, but he faced more trouble.

Another foster child, who he eventually adopted, accused Gilbert of molesting him years ago.

Cleveland Police launched an investigation and Carl Gilbert was recently arrested and charged with the crimes in Ohio.

The court website indicated that the case in Cleveland is now closed.

Target 11 spoke with both of the alleged victims and one said she believed that, “all that guilt weighing him down,” may have contributed to his passing.

