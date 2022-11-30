Target 11 Exclusive: Middle school student accused of attacking security guard

Target 11 has learned that an Arsenal Middle School student is now facing school disciplinary action and possible criminal charges after attacking a school security guard inside the school Tuesday morning.

Sources tell Target 11 that the middle school student entered the school Tuesday morning and was told by a female security guard that he had to leave the building because it was too early.

At that point, sources said the student shoved the security guard to the ground.

The guard sustained injuries and was taken to the hospital.

A Pittsburgh Public School spokesperson said the guard was treated and released from the hospital.

The extent of her injuries are unknown, but the guard has not returned to work.

The spokesperson told Target 11 that the student faces school-based disciplinary action and potential criminal charges related to the incident.

