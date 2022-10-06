Target 11 Exclusive: Pittsburgh officer accused of attacking woman at Star Lake, defying police

An off-duty Pittsburgh police officer is accused of punching a woman in the face at the Five Finger Death Punch concert at Star Lake amphitheater in September.

According to the criminal complaint obtained by Target 11, the officer became aggressive and uncooperative with EMS responders as they were treating the woman.

Police said he appeared under the influence and very agitated.

On Channel 11 News at 6, find out why this officer is now facing charges in two states.

