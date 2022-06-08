Target 11 exclusive: Suspected gunman released, no charges filed after shooting on the South Side

Surveillance video shows the moments when shots were fired on Pittsburgh’s South Side last Saturday.

Frustration and anger is growing in the city after one of the suspected gunmen involved was released from custody with no charges.

Target 11′s Rick Earle has exclusively learned that the suspect was initially stopped by police, but then let go.

