Target 11 Investigates delayed police response times

A woman was followed home by a man after walking her dog. Another woman was pistol-whipped.

In both cases, Target 11 Investigator Rick Earle learned it took Pittsburgh Police anywhere from 30 minutes to 2 hours to respond to these 9-1-1 calls.

Earle talked to the victims, then went straight to the city to find out what happened.

What city leaders told him about the shortage of police officers in the department right now, and just one way Mayor Ed Gainey hopes to address it -- in a Target 11 Exclusive tonight at 5:45 p.m.

