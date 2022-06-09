Target 11: Mayor Gainey wants to see South Side violence for himself after recent shootings, fights

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey is planning a trip to the South Side this weekend.

The South Side has recently been plagued by shootings and fights.

This past weekend there were two separate shootings and three people were wounded, and there have been a rash of fights and shootings over the last several months.

WATCH Channel 11 News at 6 p.m. to see where Gainey plans to go with police after midnight.

