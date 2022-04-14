Target 11: Principal at Perry Traditional Academy placed on leave pending internal investigation

Pittsburgh Public Schools confirmed to Target 11 that the principal at Perry Traditional Academy has been placed on leave pending an internal investigation.

Breaking: Target 11 has confirmed that a Pgh high school principal has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal review of his response to a fight between students. Details in a live report at 4. #wpxi — Rick Earle (@WPXIRickEarle) April 14, 2022

The principal has been placed on leave while the district investigates his role in breaking up a fight on a school bus outside the school, according to a statement.

It’s unclear what the principal allegedly did.

Sources told Target 11 that he broke up the fight, but was then accused of allegedly choking one of the students.

The district declined to release any details, only saying they are investigating the principal’s actions while ending an altercation between students.

11 News reached out to the principal, but has not heard back.

