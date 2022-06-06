Target 11: an update on skimming investigations in Allegheny, Butler counties

Two Romanian nationals accused of planting skimming devices on credit card readers at stores in Allegheny and Butler counties appeared in court today for a preliminary hearing.

Colceag Constantin and Raul Cojucaru both waived their rights to a preliminary hearing today and their cases will now go to trial.

Police tell Target 11 that so far there’s no indication that any credit cards have been compromised, but they are advising people who shop at any of those four stores in question to check their credit and debit card statements for any irregularities.

The two men remain in the Allegheny County jail on $25,000 bond, and they will now appear at preliminary hearings in the other jurisdictions where they are facing the additional charges.

