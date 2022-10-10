Target 11: Student charged in sexual assault at Pittsburgh school told police he had ‘urges’

Target 11 just obtained the police report on the 15-year-old charged with sexually assaulting a teacher in a classroom.

He apologized and said he has urges, according to the police report.

That report also details the brutal attack and how the teacher was finally able to get away.

On Channel 11 at 5 p.m., hear the student’s own words on why he attacked the teacher in her classroom and the changes the school will be making following the assault.

