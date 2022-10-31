Target 11: Teen charged in Brighton Heights funeral shooting also charged in Ross Park Mall shooting

Target 11 has confirmed with multiple law enforcement sources that Davis was arrested and charged with another high profile shooting just last year at Ross Park Mall.

Shots were fired after an altercation in May 2021, causing mass chaos.

No one was hit, but panicked shoppers ran for cover.

On Channel 11 News at 5 p.m., hear why the charges were dropped against Davis and his role in the Brighton Heights funeral shooting last week.

