Target’s July 4th sale is here—shop today for deals on furniture, TVs, toys, tech and more
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Prime Day Deals
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
While the 4th of July may be a great excuse to fire up the grill for a summer BBQ, it's also an excellent day to score the best deals on patio furniture, home appliances and toys for your kids. Today, Target's July 4th sale has some stellar deals on all that and more so you'll be ready to celebrate summer all season long.
There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.
Whether you’re shopping for a TV or a play tent for your little one, we’ve rounded up the best July 4th deals you can snag today, July 4 at Target. Ready to score some great deals on everything you have on your shopping list? Keep scrolling for all the can't-miss Target deals.
►4th of July deals: 60+ best 4th of July sales to shop right now at Amazon, Walmart, Lowe's and more
►What stores are open on July 4th? Here are the hours for Walmart, Costco, Target, and more
►Amazon Prime Day 2022: Amazon Prime Day 2022 is almost here—shop the best early Amazon deals before July 12
The best July 4th Target deals to shop now
Here are our top five favorite Target deals at the July 4th sale you can shop right now, including a smart TV and a patio heater.
Costway 48000 BTU Propane Patio Heater for $144.99 (Save $125)
Chamise Brushed Brass Desk Opalhouse designed with Jungalow for $187.50 (Save $62.50)
KitchenAid Artisan 10-Speed Stand Mixer for $399.99 (Save $50)
Vizio V-Series 65-Inch Class 4K HDR Smart TV for $499.99 (Save $130)
Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner Machine and Upright Shampooer for $129.99 (Save $90)
Loring Adjustable Height Standing Desk Crank for $140 (Save $60)
Whirlpool 3.1-Cubic-Feet Mini Refrigerator for $169.99 (Save $50)
Mid-Century Modern Fluted 3 Drawer Entry Table for $98.99 (Save $231)
The best July 4th Target patio deals
Don't let the summer slip away without enjoying time outside. Take advantage of these awesome Target patio deals to take your outdoor space from depressing to divine.
Topanga Club Chair with Ottoman Opalhouse designed with Jungalow for $245 (Save $105)
Threshold Hanging Weathered Teak Glider for $245 (Save $105)
Costway 5-Piece Patio Dining Furniture Set for $411.99 (Save $278)
5-Piece Arna Patio Set With 32-Inch Round Dining Table for $1,049.99 (Save $450)
The best July 4th Target TV deals
Ready to take your binge watching to a new level? You can score a fancy new TV during Target's July 4th sale so you can watch all your favorite shows in high definition.
LG 2.1 Ch 160W Sound Bar with Bluetooth Connectivity for $149.99 (Save $50)
TCL 32-Inch Class 3-Series HD Smart Roku TV for $159.99 (Save $50)
Vizio D-Series 40-Inch Class 1080p Full-Array LED HD Smart TV for $199.99 (Save $50)
Vizio V-Series 50-Inch Class 4K HDR Smart TV for $299.99 (Save $80)
Vizio V-Series 65-Inch Class 4K HDR Smart TV for $499.99 (Save $130)
The best July 4th Target baby deals
Whether you're expecting a new bundle of joy or just want to stock up on gear for your baby's next stage, Target's July 4th sale is a great time to get what your baby needs—at a discount.
Baby Sit-to-Stand Learning Walker Toddler Activity Center for $64.99 (Save $31)
Babyjoy 4-in-1 Baby Walker Foldable Activity Push Walker for $109.99 (Save $60)
Babyjoy Lightweight Baby Stroller Foldable Travel Stroller for $129.99 (Save $154)
BabyTrend Ally 35 Unisex Newborn Baby Infant Car Seat Carrier Travel System, 2-pack for $229.98 (Save $127.01)
Keenz XC Luxury Comfort Baby Toddler Kids Wheeled Stroller Wagon for $749.99 (Save $255)
The best July 4th Target home deals
Pick up all the household essentials you need right now for an incredible price at Target's July 4th sale. Save big on furniture, robot vacuums, air purifiers, linens and more.
Mid-Century Modern Fluted 3 Drawer Entry Table for $98.99 (Save $231)
Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner Machine and Upright Shampooer for $129.99 (Save $90)
Loring Adjustable Height Standing Desk Crank for $140 (Save $60)
Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Corded Stick Vacuum for $149.99 (Save $50)
iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum for $279.99 (Save $35)
Dyson TP01 Pure Cool Tower Air Purifier and Fan for $299.99 (Save $100)
Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum for $379.99 (Save $50)
iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO (3550) Wi-Fi Connected Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum for $499.99 (Save $50)
The best July 4th Target kitchen deals
Cook up a storm with all the best kitchen deals at Target's July 4th sale. Save big on air fryers, stand mixers and other small appliances.
Whirlpool 3.1-Cubic-Feet Mini Refrigerator for $169.99 (Save $50)
KitchenAid Professional 5-Quart Stand Mixer for $299.99 (Save $150)
The best July 4th Target tech deals
From headphones to laptops you can find July 4th sale markdowns on all things tech from Apple, Samsung, LG and more at Target.
►Get festive: 6 Fourth of July outfit ideas to turn up the heat this summer season
4th of July 2022: Shopping guide
Walmart 4th of July sale: Deals on TVs, pools and furniture
Best Buy 4th of July sale: Save on Samsung, Cuisinart and Sony
Lowe's 4th of July sale: Save on appliances, patio décor and more
Samsung 4th of July sale: Shop huge discounts on Samsung appliances
Wayfair 4th of July sale: Save up to 60% on home essentials
4th of July sales tech deals: Save on Apple, Samsung, Vizio and LG
4th of July fashion deals: Shop sales at lululemon, Amazon and Kate Spade
4th of July furniture deals: Shop Wayfair, Amazon and The Home Depot
4th of July mattress deals: Shop Purple, Nectar and Casper
4th of July sales appliance deals: Deals on Samsung, KitchenAid and LG
4th of July fire pit deal: Save $350 on a Solo Stove
4th of July sales Kate Spade deals: Save 40% on a Kate Spade purse
4th of July sales REI deals: Here are the 28 best deals
4th of July store hours: What stores are open?
When is 4th of July 2022?
The 4th of July 2022, also known as Independence Day, is today, July 4. It is a Federal holiday that commemorates the signing of the Declaration of Independence.
Does Target have July 4th sales?
Yes! Target is currently offering July 4th deals across the site in every category. In fact, many major retailers are offering massive discounts on everything from furniture to electronics.
What 4th of July deals can we score at Target?
Target has tons of 4th of July deals across their entire site, with huge price reductions on big ticket items like patio furniture, electronics and appliances.
What should I shop for on the 4th of July?
The better question is, "what shouldn't you shop!" If you've been putting off purchasing big ticket items, now is your chance to score a really great deal. This is especially true in regards to backyard furniture and decor deals.
Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time
This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Target July 4th sale 2022: TVs, kitchen appliances and more