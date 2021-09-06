Target & 7 More Store Apps That Save You Money and Make Shopping Seamless

Tada Images / Shutterstock.com

Many of your favorite retailers have their own mobile apps that can make your shopping experience easier and more convenient. Not only that, but they often grant you access to discounts and other ways to save money, such as notifications on price drops and easy access to peruse all available deals.

Read: 10 Easy Ways To Save $400 Every Month

Before you shop at any of these retailers, download their app to make sure you're taking advantage of all the ways to save.

Related: The 37 Mistakes We Make When Shopping at Costco, Amazon, Target and Walmart

Discover: 50 Ways You’re Throwing Money Away

Delmaine Donson / Getty Images

Best Buy

The Best Buy mobile app is the easiest way to browse all of the big-box store's available savings, including the "deal of the day," top deals, special sale events and even Best Buy Outlet finds.

Read: 5 Best ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ Apps and Services of 2021

Shutterstock.com

CVS

CVS says that ExtraCare members save three times more with the store's app because it makes it so easy to access ExtraCare deals and rewards -- much easier than clipping coupons from their mile-long receipts. You can also use the app to sign up for additional ExtraCare programs -- CarePass, BeautyClub and Pharmacy & Health ExtraBucks Rewards -- for more savings. In addition, you can sign up for savings alerts so you never miss a deal.

Discover: The 6 Best Drugstore Loyalty Programs

BNMK0819 / Shutterstock.com

HomeGoods

You'll always save money when you shop for home items at HomeGoods, but -- let's face it -- sometimes those HomeGoods runs end up being a waste of time, especially if you're looking for something specific. The HomeGoods app allows you to preview the selection at your nearest stores, so you don't waste your time driving to a location that doesn't have what you need. After all, time is money.

Find Out: 15 of Your Favorite Companies That Have Gone Out of Business

Shutterstock.com

Kohl's

Turn on offer reminders and the Kohl's app will notify you about the current savings and deals available. It will also notify you when your Kohl's Cash is about to expire, so you don't miss out on any potential savings.

Story continues

See: 25 Best and Worst Deals at Walmart

Portra / Getty Images

Macy's

The Macy's app allows Star Rewards members to access exclusive savings. Plus, you can see all of your coupons in your Macy’s Wallet, making it easy to see what you can save on, as well as when your points and rewards are set to expire.

Modern Money Etiquette: Answering Thorny Questions About Tipping, Gifts and More

MesquitaFMS / Getty Images

Nordstrom

The Nordstrom app is useful if you want to find out when an item you've been eying goes on sale. Add the item to your wish list, shopping cart or saved items, and the app will notify you if there's a price drop.

The Financially Savvy Female: How To Handle the Financial Pressure of Being the Sole Breadwinner

x-reflexnaja / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sephora

The Sephora app makes shopping online or in-store a breeze. You can use the app to save items to your "love list," look up past samples and purchases, and get personalized recommendations. You can also check to see if an item you want is in stock at your local store. In addition, the app gives you access to exclusive previews and promotions.

Find Out: Do You Always Have To Pitch In for an Event or Gift at Work?

Boriboon Chutikaseam / Shutterstock.com

Target

With the Target app, you can easily make an in-store shopping list, or place an order for pickup or delivery. You also get access to a number of ways to save. The app makes it easy to browse available Target Circle offers, and you can scan barcodes to add offers while you shop in stores. You can also peruse the latest weekly ad, sales and promos. If you're a RedCard member, you can also access exclusive savings through the app.

Photo Disclaimer: Please note photos are for representational purposes only.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Target & 7 More Store Apps That Save You Money and Make Shopping Seamless