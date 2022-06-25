Target, Amazon and 4 More Retailers That Will Reward You for Turning In Your Old Stuff

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gabrielle Olya
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Prime Day Deals
    Prime Day Deals
Kristi Blokhin / Shutterstock.com
Kristi Blokhin / Shutterstock.com

If you have unused electronics, video games or even car seats at home, you may be able to trade these items in for gift cards, coupons and more.

See: 10 Walmart Brands With the Best Bargains in May
More: 10 Kitchen Renovations That Will Hurt Your Home's Value

Popular retailers like Target, Amazon and Walmart offer trade-in programs that allow you to cash in on your old stuff -- here are all the details you need to know.

Denys Prykhodov / Shutterstock.com
Denys Prykhodov / Shutterstock.com

Amazon

Amazon will reward you with an Amazon gift card through the Amazon Trade-In program when you send in your old electronics and devices, including Kindle e-readers, tablets, streaming media players, Bluetooth speakers and headphones, home security devices, wireless routers, cellphones and gaming systems. Although you will get the highest rewards for electronics that are in good condition, you may qualify for a gift card even if your device is non-functional.

POLL: Have Gas Prices Affected Your Driving Habits?

View Apart / Shutterstock.com
View Apart / Shutterstock.com

Apple

With the Apple Trade In program, you can trade in an eligible device for credit toward your next purchase or get an Apple gift card. The program applies to iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple Watches, Androids and other Apple devices. And depending on how new your device is and the condition that it is in, you may be able to get a good chunk of money back. For example, if you trade in the iPhone 12 Pro Max, you can get up to $790 back.

Juan Llauro / Shutterstock.com
Juan Llauro / Shutterstock.com

Best Buy

Best Buy has an extensive Trade-In program that accepts a wide variety of devices -- including cell phones, tablets, e-readers and smartwatches -- plus cameras, video games, TVs and more. To trade in your item, share details online about its specs and conditions and you'll automatically receive a trade-in offer. Take your trade-in item to a Best Buy store or mail in your item to receive an e-gift card for the value of your trade-in.

NicolasMcComber / Getty Images
NicolasMcComber / Getty Images

GameStop

GameStop will give you a choice of cash or credit if it accepts your old items for trade in. The retailer accepts smartphones, tablets, wearables, headphones, consoles, video games and controllers. Search for your item online to get an offer, and then bring it to your local GameStop to receive in-store credit or cash for your trade-in. If you are a PowerUp Rewards Pro Member, you'll get 10% extra in value.

jimkruger / iStock.com
jimkruger / iStock.com

Target

Target holds periodic Car Seat Trade-In Events. During the two-week program, Target stores accept and recycle all types of car seats, including infant seats, convertible seats, car seat bases and harness or booster seats -- even if they are damaged or expired. When you trade in your old seat, you'll get a coupon for 20% off a new car seat, car seat base, travel system, stroller or select baby home gear. Target is currently running its 2022 Car Seat Trade-In Event through April 30.

YuniqueB / Shutterstock.com
YuniqueB / Shutterstock.com

Walmart

Walmart accepts cell phones, tablets, game consoles, voice speakers, laptops and wearables through its trade-in program. Simply select your device and answer a few questions to get your free trade-in offer. Send your device back (for free) via FedEx, and receive an e-gift card once your device is received and evaluated.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Target, Amazon and 4 More Retailers That Will Reward You for Turning In Your Old Stuff

Recommended Stories

  • Prince Charles tells Commonwealth that dropping the monarchy is 'their own decision'

    The prince is in Rwanda representing the Queen and told Commonwealth countries that it's up to them to decide whether to part ways with the royal family.

  • Mariupol: collaborators told to reopen churches and pray for Russian soldiers

    ALONA MAZURENKO - FRIDAY, 24 JUNE 2022, 15:07 Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, has reported that the Russians, escorted by guards, have brought a delegation from the Moscow Patriarchate into the city.

  • Fred Kerley runs world’s fastest 100m of 2022; Allyson Felix ekes into U.S. final

    Fred Kerley ran the world's fastest 100m this year and won the USATF Outdoor Championships. Allyson Felix eked into the 400m final.

  • Exclusive-After pressure from Toyota chief, Japan emphasised support for hybrids

    Toyota Motor Corp's chief lobbied the Japanese government to make clear it supported hybrid vehicles as much as battery electrics or face losing the auto industry's support, a senior lawmaker told a ruling party meeting. The lobbying by Akio Toyoda, president of Toyota and chairman of the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA) industry group, comes as the automaker has faced increased scrutiny from green investors who say it has been slow to embrace battery-electric vehicles and pressed governments to slow a transition to them. Akira Amari, a former industry minister and a veteran member of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), requested changes to the government's annual economic policy roadmap at a June 3 meeting, saying he had spoken with Toyoda a day earlier, according to notes and audio of the meeting reviewed by Reuters.

  • The Downsides of Retirement That Nobody Talks About

    The realities you face when you stop working might be a far cry from your retirement dream. Of course, retiring broke or not being able to retire at all are among the worst-case scenarios. See: Best...

  • Continuation of HIMARS deliveries to Ukraine is ‘very likely’ says White House

    The United States plans to continue the supply of multiple launch rocket artillery systems (MLRS) to Ukraine with the aim of helping Ukraine beat back Russia, stated John Kirby, the Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the U.S. National Security Council, according to The Voice of America on June 23.

  • Which (Alleged) Crime Did Matt Gaetz Want a Pardon For?

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyFormer President Donald Trump was not lacking in pardon requests in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 riots, according to new information revealed during the hearings on Thursday. Among those who asked for pardons: Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Mo Brooks (R-AL).That in itself proves that Brooks knew Trump’s “Big Lie” was a load of BS, says New Abnormal co-host Andy Levy on the latest post-hearing episode.Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Po

  • Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food Stamps

    Formerly known as food stamps, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is the most important anti-hunger initiative in America. According to the United States Department of Agriculture...

  • Jury takes fraud case against Elizabeth Holmes's ex-partner

    The fate of hard-nosed technology executive Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani is now in the hands of a jury that will weigh criminal charges alleging he joined disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, his former partner, in an elaborate fraud that jarred Silicon Valley. U.S. District Judge Edward Davila handed the case to the jury Friday afternoon after federal prosecutors in San Jose, California, finished a rebuttal to more than 11 hours of closing arguments methodically laid out by one of Balwani’s lawyers, Jeffrey Coopersmith. The jury will pore over testimony, emails, salacious texts, and other evidence submitted during a three-month trial as they sort through the 12 counts of fraud and conspiracy filed against Balwani for his role at Theranos, a blood-testing company founded by Holmes when she was just 19.

  • García's walk-off homer gives Rangers 3-2 win over Nationals

    Give Adolis García a bat late for the Texas Rangers, and there’s a good chance he’ll do something to change the game. The Cuban slugger homered leading off the bottom of the ninth inning, giving the Rangers a 3-2 victory over the Washington Nationals. Garcia drilled a 2-2 slider from reliever Kyle Finnegan (2-2) into Washington's bullpen, just to the left of the hitting background in center field.

  • President Joe Biden Signs Landmark Gun Violence Bill

    President Joe Biden on Saturday signed the most sweeping gun violence bill in decades, a bipartisan compromise that seemed unimaginable until a recent series of mass shootings, including the massacre of 19 students and two teachers at a Texas elementary school. “Time is of the essence. Lives will be saved,” he said in the Roosevelt Room of the […]

  • Top Gun: Maverick: Great Balls Of Fire (Australia)

    After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and R

  • Don’t Get Suckered Into Buying These 12 Useless Things at the Checkout Line

    If you have to stand in line while waiting to check out, you'll inevitably find yourself in the midst of everything from bobby pins to Tic Tacs. The displays near the register are the perfect place...

  • Nordstrom’s 4th of July sale is on — Here are over 25 of the best deals worth shopping

    Don't miss out! The post Nordstrom’s 4th of July sale is on — Here are over 25 of the best deals worth shopping appeared first on In The Know.

  • Expert Tips: How To Pay Half of What Everyone Else Pays on Groceries

    The most recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) shows that the average household spends $412 a month on groceries. But "most recent" in this case is 2020 -- before inflation sent...

  • Amazon Has the Cutest Swimwear on Sale Ahead of Prime Day So You Can Stock Up for Summer

    It's the perfect time to refresh your lineup.

  • Will Las Vegas Strip Casinos Ban a Popular Bad Habit?

    Las Vegas caters to every sin. You can experience "pride" when you pull off some sort of improbable gambling beat, "greed" when you see your winnings pile up, "lust" during all sorts of R-rated performances, "gluttony" as you partake of the city's many fine culinary offerings (and its endless buffets), "wrath" when your losing or you can't get into one of those top-tier eateries, and, of course, "sloth" if you sleep the day away or choose to lounge at a pool.

  • Amazon Prime Day 2022 Dates Announced — Plus Early Deals to Shop Now

    Amazon Prime Day 2022 dates are official: the mega-sale is happening July 12 and 13. Here's everything you need to know — including how to snag early deals.

  • 7 Secret Money Traps at Walmart

    Every time you go shopping and think you've stumbled on a good deal, the truth is, you've actually been manipulated at least a little bit into thinking as much. While some of the deals you get truly...

  • 11 Items To Buy at Costco Instead of Amazon

    It's so easy and convenient to order whatever you need from Amazon -- especially if you pay for a Prime Membership, which grants you same-day, one-day or two-day delivery on a variety of items....