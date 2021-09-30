Target announces the return of 'Deal Days' and new holiday price match guarantee

Target is kicking off the holiday shopping season early.

The retailer announced Wednesday it is bringing back "Deal Days" for three days this October and launching a new "Holiday Price Match Guarantee."

Target’s sale is from Oct. 10-12 and will include “savings on thousands of items” online, through its app and, for the first time, will be available at all 1,900-plus stores.

"With so many of our guests looking to kick off their shopping early, we're helping them get a jumpstart with deals beginning earlier than ever,” Christina Hennington, Target executive vice president and chief growth officer, said in a video.

►Save better, spend better: Money tips and advice delivered right to your inbox. Sign up here

►Lowe's discount: How nurses, firefighters, police and doctors can get 10% coupon to use Oct. 22-24

The deals will be unveiled closer to the sale, but Target hinted that there will be "deep discounts" on items, including TVs, Beats headphones, video games, vacuums, kitchen appliances.

Last year, Target held Deal Days in October to compete with a later Amazon Prime Day and started its price match guarantee Nov. 1.

Salesforce, a cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, released its consumer insights and predictions for the holiday season Wednesday.

The company said it expected digital sales to top $1 trillion globally but predicted consumers, retailers and suppliers will face rising costs and decreased inventory due to pressure on the supply chain.

"We're anticipating consumers buying earlier than we've ever seen before," Rob Garf, Salesforce vice president and general manager of retail, said in a call with reporters. “If you see a gift you want, buy it now. Don't wait, or you'll risk the product not being available later in the holiday season.”

Target price match guarantee starts early

The new holiday price match guarantee will start Oct. 10 and run through Dec. 24, which Hennington said is "designed to provide guests with the confidence they’re getting the best deals at Target, no matter when they choose to shop."

Story continues

New this year, Target said shoppers can request a price adjustment on all items purchased in the time window if it "lowers the price later in the season."

As part of its existing policy, Target will continue to match select competitors' prices within 14 days of purchase. Some exclusions apply.

►Target Circle guide: How to save, get deals and earn cash back with Target's free loyalty program

►New HomeGoods location: HomeGoods' new online store launches with decor, bedding, kitchen goods and more

Target closed Thanksgiving 2021

For years, Thanksgiving and Black Friday have marked the official kickoff to the holiday shopping season and the time of year when shoppers get focused on holiday spending.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic last year, retailers pushed more online promotions and a longer shopping season.

Target held a series of weeklong sales throughout November last year dubbed "Black Friday Now" to spread out demand. Nearly all of Target's Black Friday deals were available for an entire week, while supplies lasted, in stores and online.

Retailers have not yet shared holiday plans except for some announcing they'd stay closed again this Thanksgiving for the second year in a row. Target was the first to announce its Thanksgiving Day 2021 closure in January.

Best Buy, Walmart, Kohl's and Bed Bath & Beyond have also announced Thanksgiving store closings.

Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter: @KellyTyko. For shopping news, tips and deals, join us on our Shopping Ninjas Facebook group.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Target Deal Days return Oct. 10-12 with holiday price match guarantee