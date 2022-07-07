Target back-to-school savings: Retailer offering more discounts for students, teachers

It's never too early to think about back-to-school shopping, especially if it means saving money.

Target announced Wednesday a variety of events for the back to school season the retailer said will provide up to 20% in discounts for college students and up to 15% for teachers.

"We know the back-to-school season signals an important milestone for millions of

families across the country – and we’re here to help by introducing even more ways for guests to save and find everything they need all in one convenient location," said Jill Sando, Target's executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, in a statement.

Among the deals, Target is offering a bigger discount to college students using its Target Circle rewards program. Students can get 20% off a one-time purchase any time between July 3 and Sept. 3. Last year, Target offered a 15% discount.

The retailer is also hosting an extended teacher prep event providing teachers discounts on supplies through Target Circle. The event will run July 17 through Sept. 10, and provide savings of 15% on supplies. All teachers with valid identifications are eligible for the event.

Target tax-free shopping

The retailer also plans to participate in sales tax holidays held in states. Stores in states supporting the holidays will not charge sales tax on r purchases. The Federation of Tax Administrators has a list of all states participating in sales tax holidays this year.

Target Deal Days 2022

Target will host its Deal Days savings event from July 11 to July 13. Customers will get discounts on various tech, apparel and beauty products when shopping on Target's website.

Target's back-to-school plans come at a time when inflation continues taking a bite out of consumers' budgets. In May, inflation reached a 40-year high of 8.6%.

