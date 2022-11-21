Target Black Friday deals have the best prices on Costway, Roku and Saracina Home
Black Friday 2022 is just days away for anyone looking to save big before the holidays. Whether you need something cozy for your living room, powerful for your kitchen or cute for your little loved ones, you'll find everything you need at Target. You don't have to look very far, as we've found the best Black Friday deals Target has to offer right now!
If you want to stretch your dollar this Black Friday, Target is the place to shop. The big box retailer is already offering deep discounts on Vizio, Costway, Samsung and Staub. We rounded up all the best markdowns available during Target's early Black Friday sale so you can scoop major savings and be ready for the holidays.
The best Target Black Friday deals you can shop now
Here are our top ten favorite early Black Friday deals you can shop at Target right now, including a Vizio 4K TV and a Microsoft tablet.
Ninja Foodi Programmable 10-in-1 5-Quart Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer for $99.99 (Save $70)
Shark EZ Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base for $299.99 (Save $280)
Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for $49.99 (Save $50)
Sunnydaze Outdoor Round Cosmic Stars and Moons Fire Pit for $148.49 (Save $70.26)
Staub Cast Iron 11-Inch Traditional Skillet for $199.95 (Save $171.05)
Costway 50-Inch Hexagonal Fitness Trampoline Exercise Rebounder with Pad from $69.99 (Save $90 to $100)
Costway 7-Piece Patio Rattan Dining Chair Table Set for $617.99 (Save $582)
Saracina Home Mid Century Lifted Wine Cubby Bar Cabinet for $184.99 (Save $185)
Kitchen and cooking Target Black Friday deals
Cook up a storm with Target deals on Keurig coffee makers, Ninja air fryers and more. Shop the Black Friday deals while you still can.
Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for $49.99 (Save $50)
Henckels Dynamic 3-Piece Starter Knife Set for $34.95 (Save $33.55)
Zulay Kitchen French Press Coffee Pot and Milk Frother Set for $40.49 (Save $10.50)
Crock-Pot Artisan 2-Piece 7-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven for $79.99 (Save $20)
Ninja Foodi Programmable 10-in-1 5-Quart Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer for $99.99 (Save $70)
PowerXL 10-Quart Dual Basket Air Fryer for $99.99 (Save $100)
Zwilling Madura Plus Forged Aluminum Nonstick 2-Piece Fry Pan Set for $129.95 (Save $51.05)
Magic Chef MCIM22ST Portable Home Countertop Ice Maker for $150.14 (Save $43.85)
Staub Cast Iron 11-Inch Traditional Skillet for $199.95 (Save $171.05)
Outdoor furniture Target Black Friday deals
Gear up for fall with the biggest savings on fire pits and patio furniture during Target's Black Friday sale.
Mac Sports Collapsible Folding Outdoor Utility Cart for $121.19 (Save $88.80)
Sunnydaze Outdoor Round Cosmic Stars and Moons Fire Pit for $148.49 (Save $70.26)
Costway 3-Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set for $149.99 (Save $120)
Costway 7-Piece Patio Rattan Dining Chair Table Set for $617.99 (Save $582)
Home Target Black Friday deals
Pick up all the household essentials and furniture you need for an incredible price at Target. Score savings on everything from accent chairs to TV stands.
Costway Lift Top Coffee Table with Storage Compartment Shelf for $129.99 (Save $150)
Saracina Home Mid Century Lifted Wine Cubby Bar Cabinet for $184.99 (Save $185)
Saracina Home Clarabelle Farmhouse Barn Door TV Stand for TVs up to 60 Inches from $189.99 (Save $95 to $190)
Karat Home Quentin Velvet Accent Side Chair with Golden Metal Base for $199.03 (Save $35.12 to $38.22)
Cleaning Target Black Friday deals
Make your housework a little easier with the best Target cleaning deals on vacuums and robot vacuums. Browse markdowns on Bissell, iRobot and Shark now.
Bissell Little Green ProHeat Portable Deep Cleaner for $99.99 (Save $34)
iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum for $174.99 (Save $105)
Shark EZ Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base for $299.99 (Save $280)
Black and Decker 3-in-1 Convertible Corded Handheld Vacuum for $62.99 (Save $4)
Bedding Target Black Friday deals
Threshold Cozy Sherpa Buffalo Check Comforter & Sham Set from $30 (Save $19 to $24)
Threshold Holiday Pattern Flannel Sheet Set from $20 (Save $5 to $8)
Toy and game Target Black Friday deals
Ready to shop? Find gifts that will please the youngest members of your family by snagging deals on Lego kits, games and more at Target.
Lego Creator 3-in-1 Fantasy Forest Creatures Building Kit for $11.99 (Save $3)
Pokémon Trading Card Game: Battle Academy Series 2 for $13.99 (Save $6)
Costway 50-Inch Hexagonal Fitness Trampoline Exercise Rebounder with Pad from $69.99 (Save $90 to $100)
Fitness and lifestyle Target Black Friday deals
Keep fit and fancy with Target deals on lifestyle and fitness products. Find savings on exercise bikes and more before Black Friday.
HolaHatha Portable Core Ab Roller Wheel for $18.99 (Save $9)
HolaHatha Compact Portable Aerobic Step Platform for $28 (Save $4.99)
HolaHatha 6-Piece Weighted Fitness Hula Hoop for $28.99 (Save $9)
Ab Dolly Home Gym Fitness Abdominal Abs Training for $79.99 (Save $54)
Schwinn IC4 Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike for $799 (Save $200)
Baby gear Target Black Friday deals
Stock up on popular baby gear with Target deals on strollers, baby bouncers and more. Shop price cuts on parent-approved brands like Costway and Baby Trend.
Baby Sit-to-Stand Learning Walker Toddler Activity Center for $72.99 (Save $23)
Baby Trend Ally Adjustable 35-Pound Infant Baby Car Seat with 4-Position Infant Car Seat Base from $175.99 (Save $66 to $181.01)
Costway Folding Aluminum Stroller Kids Carriage Pushchair for $199.99 (Save $60)
smarTrike STR7 7-in-1 Pushchair, Stroller, and Tricycle for $209.99 (Save $81)
TV Target Black Friday deals
Turn your living room into your own personal home theater with these stellar deals on TVs and soundbars during Target's Black Friday sale.
Samsung 2.0 Ch Soundbar with Built-in Woofer for $69.99 (Save $60)
LG 2.1 Channel 160W Sound Bar with Bluetooth Connectivity for $129.99 (Save $70)
Vizio 40-Inch D-Series Class 1080p LED HD Smart TV for $199.99 (Save $50)
TCL 50-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV for $269.99 (Save $230)
Vizio 50-Inch Class M6 Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV for $399.99 (Save $130)
Vizio 65-Inch V-Series Class 4K HDR Smart TV for $449.99 (Save $180)
LG 55-Inch B2 Class 4K UHD Smart OLED TV for $999.99 (Save $400)
Tech Target Black Friday deals
Black Friday deals at Target feature everything you need at home or on the go. Shop deals on stylish wireless earbuds, affordable laptops and more.
HP DeskJet 2734e Wireless All-in-One Color Printer with Instant Ink and HP+ for $49.99 (Save $35)
Beats Solo3 Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones for $99.99 (Save $100)
Acer 15.6-Inch Touchscreen Chromebook for $169.99 (Save $80)
Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ Bundle 12.3-Inch Touch Screen Intel Core for $659.99 (Save $369.99)
Microsoft Surface Pro 8 13-Inch Tablet for $969.99 (Save $30)
When is Black Friday 2022?
Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.
When do Target Black Friday deals start?
Black Friday deals are already rolling out at Target. Right now, you can get incredible deals on Apple AirPods, Keurig coffee makers and so much more. We expect even more Target deals leading up to Black Friday proper this Friday, November 25.
What are the best Black Friday deals at Target?
There are tons of savings you can score at Target right now. The retailer has a Vizio V-Series 65-inch class 4K HDR smart TV for $180 off at just $449.99. There are also several high-quality indoor and outdoor furniture pieces on sale right now, including a Costway glass coffee table for $205.99 and a seven-piece Costway patio dining set for more than $580 off.
Should I shop Black Friday deals at Target?
Yes, especially if you want to beat the holiday shopping rush! If you're looking to spice up your kitchen with the latest and greatest small appliances, upgrade your essential tech or fill your closet, Target is here for you. Be sure to shop fast though, as these Black Friday deals can disappear before you know it.
