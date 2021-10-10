Target Black Friday deals just dropped: Shop the best sales in tech, home and fashion

Start your holiday shopping right now at the Target Black Friday 2021 sale.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Target's biggest sale of the year is here. If you haven't already started your holiday shopping, you can pick up must-have gifts for the whole family right now during Target's pre-Black Friday sale.

Tackle your holiday shopping early with deals and expert advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

With hundreds of markdowns (and more on the way), you can check off everything on your holiday list before the shopping rush on Black Friday 2021. Keep scrolling to get the inside scoop on everything you need to know about the early holiday shopping event.

What are the best deals from the Target Black Friday 2021 sale?

If you're looking for fashion pieces, smart tech or home goods, you can get all that, plus some, during the Target Black Friday 2021 sale. The pre-holiday deal includes markdowns on top-tier kitchen gifts, vacuums, TVs, fleece fashion and outerwear pieces, best-selling Beats headphones (the brand that makes one of our favorite wireless earbuds), beauty essentials, Apple products and more.

When do Black Friday deals start at Target?

Shop early Black Friday sales at Target.

Target's pre-Black Friday sale starts on Sunday, October 10. The sale is expected to kick off the holiday shopping season and is one of the biggest holiday deals we've seen so far. Following the early holiday shopping event, Target is expected to join many online retailers in promoting Black Friday prices on select products before Thanksgiving. Amazon, for instance, is already offering tons of Black Friday 2021 deals.

Are Target Black Friday sales available online?

Yes, Target Black Friday sales are available online, in stores and on the Target app. Online shoppers will have access to thousands of markdowns, including some of the hottest holiday gifts of the year, during the Black Friday sale.

Story continues

Everyone can shop the Target Black Friday sale, as there's no membership requirement to participate, however, Target Circle members can enjoy even more Target discounts during the holiday shopping season. If you're not already a member, don't worry—you can sign up for the free loyalty program right now.

Does Target price match on Black Friday 2021?

Target offers a special Holiday Price Match Guarantee to Black Friday shoppers. Any Target purchase made between Sunday, October 10, and Friday, December 24, is eligible for a price adjustment if the Target price goes down on or before Christmas Eve. That means you can shop markdowns on holiday gifts during the early Black Friday sale and get money back if prices drop after you make a purchase.

Online shoppers must call guest services at 1-800-591-3869 and provide proof of purchase in order to qualify for any holiday price match. In addition, the retailer also offers select price matching within 14 days of purchase for products that retail at a lower price at competing stores.

Can I shop Target Black Friday sales online?

Target Black Friday 2021: Snag markdowns on smart tech, home goods, fashion essentials and more.

There are endless online markdowns you can shop right now during the Target Black Friday sale. If you're looking for something specific, Target's website might just be the best place to find it. On top of Black Friday discounts, online shoppers can enjoy same day delivery and pickup services—so, you can get your hands on those holiday gifts earlier than ever.

When does the Target Black Friday sale end?

Target's pre-Black Friday sale runs through Tuesday, October 12, perfect for buying holiday gifts early to avoid supply and shipping issues. Even deeper discounts are sure to drop on Black Friday, which takes place on Friday, November 26, and Cyber Monday, which occurs on Monday, November 29.

Don’t get thwarted by shipping delays or sold-out favorites this holiday season. Sign up for our free weekly newsletter and get the product reviews, deals and holiday gift guides you need to start shopping now.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Target Black Friday deals: Snag markdowns on must-have holiday gifts