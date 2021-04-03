Target car seat trade-in event returns Monday: Here's how to get a 20% discount for recycling old car seats

Target's popular car seat trade-in event returns Monday and will be a day shorter than past promotions with stores closed Easter.

For 13 days – from Monday through April 17 – all Target stores will accept and recycle all types of car seats, including infant seats, convertible seats, car seat bases, harness or booster seats, the retailer announced on its website.

In exchange for the old seat, customers will get a coupon for 20% off a new car seat, car seat base, travel system, stroller or select baby home gear, which includes playards, high chairs, swings, rockers and bouncers. Damaged or expired seats are eligible.

Coupons, which are added to the Target app, can be applied to both in-store and online purchases through May 1. If you’re trading in two car seats, you can redeem this offer twice, Target said. Damaged or expired seats are eligible.

Target usually holds the trade-in events twice a year but did not hold one last spring amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The event returned in September and became more contactless.

Target regularly holds car seat trade-in events.

In past years, shoppers brought the seats to guest services and were handed a paper coupon. Now, they drop the seat in a designated box and get a digital coupon when they scan a code using the Target app on their mobile device.

Since Target's first car seat trade-in program in April 2016, more than 1.1 million car seats or 17 million-plus pounds of materials have been recycled, the retailer said on its website.

The materials are recycled by Waste Management.

Target car seat trade-in event 2021

Here are the steps to recycle a car seat at Target lists:

Bring an old car seat or base to Target Monday, April 5 through Saturday, April 17. All Target stores are participating.

Designated drop-off boxes will be located near Guest Services to put the unwanted car seat in.

You need to be enrolled in Target Circle to participate in the trade-in and receive a coupon.

Target says scan sheets will be placed on "the drop-off boxes for guests to scan from their mobile device into their Circle."

Those trading in two car seats can redeem this offer twice.

Coupons can be applied to both in-store and online purchases and are eligible through May 1.

Learn more about the Target Circle loyalty program here.

Source: Target.com

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Target is closed Easter 2021 but starts car seat trade-in event Monday