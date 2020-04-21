Should You Like Target Corporation’s (NYSE:TGT) High Return On Capital Employed?

Today we'll look at Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Target:

0.17 = US$4.7b ÷ (US$43b - US$14b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to February 2020.)

So, Target has an ROCE of 17%.

Does Target Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Target's ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 10% average in the Multiline Retail industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Independently of how Target compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

The image below shows how Target's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Target.

How Target's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Target has current liabilities of US$14b and total assets of US$43b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 34% of its total assets. Target has a medium level of current liabilities, which would boost the ROCE.

What We Can Learn From Target's ROCE

While its ROCE looks good, it's worth remembering that the current liabilities are making the business look better.