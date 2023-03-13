Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) insiders who sold US$666k worth of stock earlier this year are probably glad they did so as market cap slides to US$73b

By selling US$666k worth of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) stock at an average sell price of US$202 over the last year, insiders seemed to have made the most of their holdings. After the stock price dropped 4.2% last week, the company's market value declined by US$3.2b, but insiders were able to mitigate their losses.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Target

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Robert Harrison, for US$453k worth of shares, at about US$218 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$158). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Target insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Target insiders own 0.2% of the company, currently worth about US$159m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Target Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Target insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of Target insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, Target has 4 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

