With Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) It Looks Like You'll Get What You Pay For

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 19.1x Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) may be sending bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 14x and even P/E's lower than 8x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's lofty.

While the market has experienced earnings growth lately, Target's earnings have gone into reverse gear, which is not great. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

How Is Target's Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should outperform the market for P/E ratios like Target's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 46%. That put a dampener on the good run it was having over the longer-term as its three-year EPS growth is still a noteworthy 19% in total. Although it's been a bumpy ride, it's still fair to say the earnings growth recently has been mostly respectable for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 18% each year over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 9.3% each year, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's understandable that Target's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Bottom Line On Target's P/E

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Target maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

