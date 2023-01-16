Will Target Corporation (TGT) Bounce Back?

Madison Funds, managed by Madison Investment Management, released its “Madison Sustainable Equity Fund” fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund returned 7% compared to a 7.56% return for the S&P 500 Index. In the quarter, sector allocation was negative while the stock selection was positive. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Madison Funds highlighted stocks like Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) in its Q4 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) is a US-based general merchandise retailer. On January 13, 2023, Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) stock closed at $164.60 per share. One-month return of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) was 12.39%, and its shares lost 25.65% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has a market capitalization of $75.767 billion.

Madison Funds made the following comment about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) in its fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter:

"Despite having already addressed excess inventories, Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) reported a disappointing third quarter and further cut fourth quarter guidance. Although sales were slightly better than expected, Target saw a slowdown in discretionary sales. Gross margins were below expectations with higher markdowns, increased shrink, and incremental costs. Long-term, we expect Target to be able to return to operating margins in the 6% to 8% range as inventories return to normal levels as well as seeing a normalization in supply chain costs."

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) is not on our 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds list. As per our database, 52 hedge fund portfolios held Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) at the end of the third quarter, which was 46 in the previous quarter.

