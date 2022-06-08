Kristi Blokhin / Shutterstock.com

Target offers a wide variety of shopping experiences that allow customers to receive their orders in the exact way that meets their needs. Among Target’s most popular offerings are same-day delivery and two-day shipping.

Here’s how to get Target delivered and enjoy even more of Target’s suite of shopping services.

Same-Day Delivery

According to the Target Corporation, Same-Day Delivery with Shipt is available in 1,500 stores in more than 5,000 cities across the United States.

Here’s how Target’s Same-Day Delivery with Shipt works. Customers may place their order from the comfort of their home on Target.com or using the Target app. A professional Shipt Shopper will hand-select the items in your order. These may include, but are not limited to, everyday items in grocery, apparel and accessories, cleaning supplies, baby, beauty, pets, adult beverage items and more. The Shipt Shopper will then deliver the order to your home as soon as an hour after the order was placed.

The Shipt delivery may be left on the shopper’s doorstep or, if the shopper requests the option, a professional Shipt Shopper may assist customers in helping put away the items in their orders.

Same-Day Delivery with Shipt is available for a $99 annual membership at checkout or $9.99 pay-per-order option.

2-Day Shipping

Another quick delivery option is Target two-day shipping. Target RedCard holders or customers that place a $35 minimum order are eligible to receive free shipping on hundreds of thousands of items at Target.

More than 90% of two-day shipping orders are packed at a Target store near you, according to the Target Corporation. Nearly half of two-day shipping orders are delivered in one day.

Additional Target Order Services

Target’s suite of shopping services goes beyond delivery. Here are a few other popular ways you can shop at Target.

Drive Up

Drive Up is Target’s top-rated service. Shop on the Target app, choose your store and place your order. Then, drive to your preferred Target location. A Target associate will bring your purchase out to your parked car within minutes.

Drive Up is free to use and available at nearly every Target store nationwide. Remember that it is only available through the Target app.

Order Pickup

Customers may enjoy additional order convenience through Target Order Pickup. Customers may order ahead online and then head to their preferred Target location to pick up their order that same day.

Orders are typically ready within a few hours and are waiting at the Order Pickup counter just inside the Target entrance. Target Order Pickup is free and available at all stores nationwide.

Need To Make a Return?

If you placed an order and changed your mind, Target accepts returns for a full refund within 90 days after purchase. An additional 30 days is included for orders paid with a Target RedCard. Customers also receive up to a year to change their mind on Target-owned brands or registry items.

Visit Target’s one stop for returns and receipts to learn more about making returns at a Target store, by mail and printing a receipt.

