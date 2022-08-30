Target Doesn’t Want You To Know These Money-Saving Secrets

Terence Loose
·8 min read
hapabapa / iStock.com
hapabapa / iStock.com

If you frequently shop at Target, you already know this retailer can help you save money on anything from pillows to Pepsi. With more than 1,800 stores across the U.S., the retail giant has made its reputation as a low-price mecca.

Save More: Back-to-School Tips To Help You Cut Costs
Be Aware: This Credit Score Mistake Could Be Costing Millions of Americans

But as easy as it is to save money at Target, those with extra Target intel can save even more. GOBankingRates asked savings experts for money-saving tips to make your Target shopping experience better than ever.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

1. Pick Your Day

Because most Targets mark down certain departments on specific days for clearance, knowing the schedule can help you find the best Target deals.

"For instance, you'll find the best deals on clearance electronics on a Monday and sporting good clearance on Thursday," said Christy Palmer, founder of the All Things Target blog.

Here's a schedule Palmer said is good for most Targets:

Monday: Electronics, accessories, kids' clothing, books, baby, stationery
Tuesday: Domestic goods, women's clothing, pets, market (food items)
Wednesday: Men's clothing, health & beauty, diapers, lawn & garden, furniture
Thursday: Houseware, lingerie, shoes, toys, sporting goods, decor & luggage
Friday: Auto, cosmetics, hardware, jewelry

Take Our Poll: What's the Table Time Limit on a $400 Restaurant Meal?

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

2. Check for Price Adjustments

Here's a moment everyone has felt and no one likes: You finally buy that dress you've been wanting only to see it go on sale the next day. Well, at Target, you can get the difference between what you paid and the new sale price refunded, said Palmer.

So, if an item you bought goes on sale within 14 days of purchase, just bring in your receipt and Target will adjust the price for you. Some exclusions do apply, so make sure you read Target's policy before requesting a price adjustment.

Hadrian / Shutterstock.com
Hadrian / Shutterstock.com

3. Shop Amazon

Wait, you can shop on Amazon to save money at Target? Correct, because Target is one of many retailers with a price match guarantee.

As expected, there are some rules and restrictions. But in general, Target will match the lower price from select online or local retailers.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

4. Know the Clearance Codes

Clearance items are some of the best deals at Target, Palmer said, and they are marked down to certain levels in a certain order. "First, items will get marked down to 15% or 30% off, then to 50% off and finally end up at 70% off," she said.

If you're on the hunt for clearance items, they should be marked down in red or yellow stickers, according to Palmer. The new price and the percentage of the markdown will be in the top right-hand corner without a percent symbol.

"Check the number in the upper-right corner of the price tag," said Palmer. "If it says '70,' it's been marked down to 70% off."

If a price ends in $0.04, this usually indicates it's reached its lowest markdown.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

5. Shop for the Holidays Early -- or Late

Want Halloween or Christmas decorations, Easter baskets or back-to-school items that are practically free? Wait a few days or a few weeks after the holiday to buy them.

Holiday items will be cut by 50% the day after the holiday -- 30% for candy. But wait a week or so, and products could go down to 70% off. Then, a few days later, if anything is left, they'll go to 90% off, which is practically free.

Here's a list of days and times of year that Target offers holiday sale prices, according to All Things Target:

  • Valentine's Day

  • Easter

  • Summer

  • Back-to-School

  • Halloween

  • Christmas

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

6. Stack 'Em and Save

If you've done your pre-Target-run prep properly, you might have more than one coupon for a single item. No problem: Target lets you stack coupons.

Don't be shy about handing the checkout person a Target coupon, a manufacturer's coupon and even a third coupon, such as a Target Cartwheel discount for the same item.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

7. Use a Cashback App or Website

To save even more money at Target, sign up for an Ibotta, Ebates or BeFrugal account. These online programs and smartphone apps give you money back for selected items you buy at Target or other participating stores.

Every service is slightly different, but the bottom line is you receive cash back for the items you buy.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

8. Use Target's Wedding Registry -- Even If You're Not Getting Married

Even if you're not actually getting married or having a baby, creating a wedding or baby registry is a sneaky way you can save on big-ticket items.

"What I do to save money at Target is that I create a registry for items that I need," said Becky Beach, founder of MomBeach.com. "After the date of the registry [event, Target gives you a coupon] for 15% off [the remaining items]. That's how I was able to get a brand new TV set cheaper after our toddler broke the one we had."

Stack the 15% off deal with the 5% you get for shopping with a REDcard and any Cartwheel discounts, and you can save big bucks.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

9. Buy Discount Gift Cards

You can shave even more off your bill by buying discount gift cards at sites like Gift Card Granny or Raise. The cards are real gift cards that you use like cash, so the bonus is that the gift card savings are in addition to any savings with coupons or sales.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

10. Don't Rely on Advertisements

Periodically, Target might have unadvertised markdowns on items. These bargains will be labeled with red and white sale signs, and the signs will have dates on the bottom telling you how long the sales are valid, Palmer said.

"Some are valid longer than a week, some sale prices will last a month or more," she said.

kirin_photo / Getty Images
kirin_photo / Getty Images

11. Go Green, Get Paid

Bring in your own reusable bags, and Target will give you a 5-cent discount at checkout for each reusable. It's not much, but it can add up -- especially on those big shopping days.

filadendron / Getty Images
filadendron / Getty Images

12. Shop Online Instead of In-Store

"My advice to save money at Target that most people don't know -- and that Target does not talk about -- is that online prices are cheaper than in the store," said Vanessa Valiente, a San Diego-based personal shopper and creator of the fashion blog V-Style. "To get the online price in-store and save time, order the items online and then click on the 'pick up in store' option. If you are already in a Target store and want to get the online price, you can look up the item online and then have the cashier price match the item."

lechatnoir / Getty Images
lechatnoir / Getty Images

13. Compare Prices at Multiple Store Locations

An item might be on clearance at one store and not another. To find the best price at different Targets in your area, use BrickSeek.com's Target inventory checker, said Collin Morgan, CEO at the frugal living site Hip2Save.com.

"One of the things I love about Target is that if you wait long enough to purchase an item you love, it will eventually go on clearance," said Morgan. "Just grab the UPC number off the tag or the DPCI number found on online listings and use BrickSeek to check current pricing. If you are lucky enough to live near multiple Target stores, you can look and see where the best price is before heading out to shop. I will say that BrickSeek is not always 100% accurate, but it's a great resource."

mapodile / Getty Images
mapodile / Getty Images

14. Use Coupons From Other Sites

Target coupons aren't limited to those you can find on the website, app and circulars. Check sites like RetailMeNot, Groupon and DealCatcher to find more Target coupons to stack.

nortonrsx / Getty Images/iStockphoto
nortonrsx / Getty Images/iStockphoto

15. Use a Coupon Aggregator When You Shop on Target.com

Install the Honey plugin on your browser and you'll automatically have any applicable promo codes applied to your Target.com purchase.

PeopleImages / Getty Images
PeopleImages / Getty Images

16. You Don't Need To Buy 2 Items To Benefit From '2-for' Pricing

Target will often label discounted items as "2 for x-dollars," but you don't actually need to buy two items to get the lower price, according to the Krazy Koupon Lady. These signs might entice you to buy more than you normally would, so just stick to buying one of whatever item is marked down to truly save.

filadendron / Getty Images
filadendron / Getty Images

17. Buy Toys in January, July and December

Target has semi-annual toy sales during January and July, and also offers big discounts on toys during the holidays, according to the Krazy Koupon Lady. Stock up on toys for birthday and holiday gifts during these periods with major markdowns.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

18. Get a Rain Check on a Sold-Out Sale Item

If an item you want is out of stock, you can ask customer service to issue you a rain check that will enable you to purchase the product at its sale price for that day, according to the Krazy Koupon Lady. This rain check is good for up to 45 days. Not every Target store offers this perk -- but it can't hurt to ask.

SolStock / Getty Images
SolStock / Getty Images

19. Use Manufacturer's Coupons -- Even If They Say They Are for Other Stores

Target accepts manufacturer's coupons, even if they're labeled as "redeemable at Walmart" or redeemable at another store, according to the Krazy Koupon Lady.

More From GOBankingRates

Taylor Bell and Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Target Doesn’t Want You To Know These Money-Saving Secrets

Recommended Stories

  • 7 Viral Designer Dupes from Target and Walmart You Need In Your Closet this Fall

    It seems like the price of just about everything is going up these days. And if you’re spending more on everything from gas to groceries, it doesn’t leave you a whole lot to spend on a new fall wardrobe. But don’t worry, we’ve scoured the web for great looks that won’t break the bank. These designer dupes prove you don’t have to compromise on style just because you’re on a budget.

  • Commanders' Robinson says he had surgery after shooting

    Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. said Monday he underwent surgery a day after being shot in what the NFL team described as an attempted robbery or carjacking. Coach Ron Rivera after practice said doctors have been positive, but added there’s no timeline for Robinson’s return to the football field. “He was in a really good place,” said Rivera, who visited Robinson at the hospital Sunday night along with owners Dan and Tanya Snyder, team president Jason Wright, running backs coach Randy Jordan and players.

  • Thousands of Amazon Shoppers Swear By This Menopause Relief Supplement That's Said to Relieve Hot Flashes Quickly

    Menopause is not a sudden event, it takes a while, with perimenopause starting as early as someone’s 30s. While we all know it’s coming (or we’re in the midst of it), it doesn’t make the array of symptoms any less daunting. Menopause is a natural part of aging, something incredibly common that women deal with […]

  • 10 subscriptions that will save you money in the long run

    These 10 subscription services can actually save you money each month. See which subscriptions we recommend, from Walmart Plus to Chewy Autoship.

  • Photos show how badly Marshall Fire damaged inside of Superior's Target

    Shoppers entering the newly reopened Target store in Superior this week will be able to see the level of damage that the interior of the building sustained when the wildfire raged through the neighborhood.

  • Why Doesn’t Every Grocery Store Accept SNAP EBT Food Stamps?

    The federal government's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, formerly called "food stamps," helps families to afford fresh, healthy food and ingredients to prepare meals at home. The...

  • Unique lighting solutions for your home that you’re probably forgetting

    Leave those lamps and flashlights behind and brighten up every corner of your home with these unique lighting solutions instead.

  • What Happens When You Leave Your Sandwich to Chance

    It’s easy to get stuck in a sandwich rut. Grocery shopping can leave you buying the same lunch meat, bread, and toppings over and over again, just out of habit. You might toast your bread to try to mix things up, and that certainly helps, but that doesn’t change the monotony of what’s beneath that crispy exterior. To combat lunchtime fatigue TikTok user Jacob Pauwels (aka @adventuresinaardia) has channeled his Dungeons and Dragons knowledge to turn every sandwich into an adventure with Roll for

  • Has Shrinkflation Forced You To Switch to Generic To Save Money? You’re Not Alone

    If you've spent much time grocery shopping this year, then you've probably noticed the Incredibly Shrinking Portions. You buy an item -- a bag of chips, maybe -- and the packaging looks the same size...

  • Which restaurant has the best honey mustard? These 9 copycat recipes are sure to satisfy your cravings at home.

    From Outback Steakhouse to McDonald's, these nine copycat restaurant honey mustard recipes are perfect for making at home.

  • Trump adds ex-Florida solicitor general to Mar-a-Lago legal team - source

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Republican former President Donald Trump has added former Florida Solicitor General Chris Kise to his legal team in the case involving classified documents he stored at his Mar-a-Lago club, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday. The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed a report by NBC News that Kise had been hired. Trump representatives did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

  • 10 Best Biotech Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best Biotech stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the biotech industry’s outlook and go directly to the 5 Best Biotech Stocks To Buy Now. It has been a remarkable few years for the biotech industry. It took on center stage […]

  • Top 10 Stock Picks of Robert B. Gillam’s McKinley Capital Management

    This article discusses the top ten stock picks of Robert B. Gillam’s McKinley Capital Management at the end of the second quarter. You can skip our detailed analysis of the hedge fund’s performance and its investment strategy, and go directly to read Top 5 Stock Picks of Robert B. Gillam’s McKinley Capital Management. Bob Gillam, […]

  • 37 Labor Day fashion sales to shop today—save at Michael Kors, Nordstrom and lululemon

    Make a style statement this LDW by shopping the absolute best Labor Day fashion sales available now at Michael Kors, lululemon and more.

  • 4 ways to destress and decompress after a long day

    It’s so important to be mindful of our stress levels. Thankfully, we’ve found some calming products that may help you relax and unwind after a long day.

  • Get to Walmart's secret sale room now and save up to $400 ahead of Labor Day Weekend!

    This just in: Ridiculous pre-Labor Day deals on patio furniture, Sony TVs, wireless earbuds and more! Plus a top-rated hair dryer at a 65% discount.

  • What Ashley Graham Is Splurging on for Her Labor Day Bash

    These are the Labor Day party decorations you need, according to model Ashley Graham and interior designer Mikel Welch. They team up to throw the ultimate bash!

  • LL Cool J, Shenseea, Lil Nas X, And More Hit The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards Red Carpet

    A handful of melanin-rich start celebrities walked the event's red carpet in fly fashion.

  • Dollar edges higher as oversized Fed rate hike bets rise

    The dollar edged higher on Tuesday, but was below the 20-year high it hit a day earlier, while the euro broke back above parity, as markets priced in super-sized interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank (ECB). The greenback has been supported by aggressive rate hikes by the Fed in an effort to reel in decades-high inflation, and economic data released on Tuesday gave the central bank no reason to hold back. "This is one critical component of the labor market that will help the Fed justify aggressive rate hikes," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda.

  • First lady Jill Biden tests negative for COVID after rebound

    First lady Jill Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Monday and will return to Washington on Tuesday, nearly a week after she came down with a “rebound” case of the coronavirus. Jill Biden had been isolating at her family's house in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, since testing positive on Aug. 24, and at the time, her spokesperson said she was not experiencing any symptoms. While Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines called for Biden to wear a face covering in close proximity to others indoors, he was seen without a mask hugging and taking selfies with supporters during an indoor rally on Thursday in the Washington suburbs.