Target earnings miss again, CEO looks to 'leaning into' holiday season

Brian Sozzi
·Anchor, Editor-at-Large
·3 min read

Target continues to hope that short-term pain leads to long-term gain — even if that short-term pain is piercing and casts doubt on the near-term direction of the stock price.

On Wednesday morning, Target uncorked its second consecutive significant earnings miss as it battled a three-headed monster attacking profits: deep discounts to clear slow-moving inventory in apparel and electronics, high levels of inflation from vendors, and a more cautious consumer.

These elements collectively triggered an 890 basis points year-over-year drop in Target's gross profit margins for the second quarter.

Here is how Target performed compared to Wall Street estimates for the second quarter:

  • Net Sales: $26 billion vs. $25.84 billion

  • Comparable Sales: +2.6% vs. $2.84%

  • Gross Profit Margin: 21.5% vs. 24.2%

  • Operating Income: $321 million vs. $534.8 million

  • Diluted EPS: $0.39 vs. $0.73

  • Full Year Outlook:

    • Sales: up low to mid-single digit percentage

    • Operating Margin: "around" 6% in the second half of the year

On a call with reporters, Target CEO Brian Cornell and CFO Michael Fiddelke struck a hopeful tone on the business for back to school, Halloween, and the holidays. The pair also stressed that Target is mostly done with its aggressive adjustments to inventory levels that weighed heavily on second quarter profits.

Shoppers browse merchandise beside a Target store decorated for the winter holidays in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania U.S. November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Shoppers browse merchandise beside a Target store decorated for the winter holidays in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania U.S. November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Mark Makela

"We've talked to consumers and our guests on a regular basis and one of the things we keep hearing back is the guest wants to celebrate the upcoming holiday season — and Target is a big part of how they celebrate," Cornell said. "So we certainly expect a very engaged consumer when we come to Halloween, and people will be out for trick or treating and having Halloween parties with family and friends. We expect that the dinner table will be set for Thanksgiving this year. And we'll have lots of people around it. And we certainly expect our guests will celebrate the Christmas holiday season. So we're going to be leaning into those moments."

Overall, the earnings miss came with a slightly different tone around the business compared to rival Walmart, which reported less relative profit margin pressure and a slight improvement in sales late in the second quarter as gas prices fell.

Target shares have rallied to the tune of 22% in the month leading up to the company's earnings. But the magnitude of the earnings miss — and only reiteration of full year sales guidance — could feed the negative view on the stock some on Wall Street have adopted.

"We think the recent stock run is a reflection of a 'de-risked' 2Q print [earnings release], with a very depressed 2% EBIT margin reflecting write offs and progress in getting through the excess inventory," Evercore ISI analyst Greg Melich wrote in an earnings preview note to clients. "Yet our concern is that margins are likely to remain under pressure into second half 2022, ultimately questioning the earnings power quickly recovering to $12+ in 2023 which appears to be quickly pricing into the stock nearing $170."

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn.

Click here for the latest trending stock tickers of the Yahoo Finance platform

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • US Futures Tumble as Fed Worries Outweigh Earnings: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stock-index futures fell as concerns over the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate-hike path outweighed robust corporate earnings and China’s stimulus plans.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting Worse‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate B

  • Investors cancel the 'apocalypse' and make a hard pivot in August: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock is up more than 300% in August as meme crowd cheers

    Pull up a Yahoo Finance chart on Bed Bath & Beyond stick for August and you'd think the company has invented a rival to the Apple iPhone.

  • Afraid you missed the stock-market bottom? History says curb your FOMO.

    Signs of FOMO are evident in the summer stock-market rally. A strategist takes a look at what happened to investors who 'missed' the bottom in previous bear markets.

  • Seeking at Least 11% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Markets fell into bear territory through the first half of the year – but we saw a summer rebound in July that has stabilized this month. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ indexes have climbed back out of their bear markets, and investor sentiment, at least for now, is positive. However, at least some of the market experts are taking a much more guarded view of current conditions. Looking into the history of market downturns, Bank of America strategists see indicators that we haven’t hit bottom ye

  • Fed minutes may hint at rationale for size of coming rate hikes

    Federal Reserve officials are adamant they will keep raising interest rates until high inflation is under control, and the release on Wednesday of the minutes from their July 26-27 policy meeting may shed light on just how aggressive they expect to be. The minutes, which are due to be published at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT), could help clarify what would prompt Fed officials to deliver a third straight 75-basis-point rate increase at their Sept. 20-21 meeting, and what might lead them to limit upcoming increases to half-percentage-point increments. Data since the Fed's last policy meeting showed annual consumer inflation eased in July to 8.5% from 9.1% in the prior month, a fact that has led most investors to expect a 50-basis-point rate increase next month.

  • Lowe’s Quarterly Profit Tops Estimates, Same Sales Miss. The Stock Rises.

    The home-improvement retailer says second-quarter same-store sales fell 0.3%, below expectations of an increase of 2.1%.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Loads Up on These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    In the last month, both the S&P and the NASDAQ climbed back out of bear territory, and are registering 10% and 13% gains respectively. It’s enough to make investors' heads spin. Let's not forget, the markets presented investors with a bearish challenge in 1H22, with 6 straight months of losses. Headwinds, in the form of supply chain problems, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, inflation at generational high levels, rising interest rates, all combined to give investors the shivers. For the retail inve

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Goldman Sachs Predicts Will Surge Over 40%

    The stock market is finding support right now from two directions, a perception that the Fed is turning slightly dovish and will be a little less aggressive on its rate hikes going forward, and the Q2 earnings, which are coming in better than analysts had feared. The S&P 500 might still be down 10% for the year, but the index has gained 17% since its mid-June low, and with the macro environment appearing friendlier, investors will be hoping the change of sentiment won’t be a temporary one. Again

  • China’s biggest Wall Street bull just liquidated his Alibaba stake amid fire sale of five Chinese stocks

    Ray Dalio, founder of the world’s largest hedge fund, sold off his positions in the e-tailing giant, its rival JD.com, and China’s main ride-hailing firm, Didi.

  • 3M Faces $100 Billion in Losses From Veterans' Earplug Suits, Expert Says

    (Bloomberg) -- 3M Co. faces more than $100 billion in losses and bankruptcy because of lawsuits brought by veterans who blame their hearing problems on faulty earplugs, according to a litigation consultant hired by lawyers suing the industrial conglomerate.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement

  • Top after-hours movers: Apple, Cassava Sciences, Canoo, Digital World Acquisition Corp.

    Top trending after-hours tickers on Yahoo Finance.

  • Target profit slumps as discounts fail to spur spending by inflation-weary consumers

    Target Corp reported a 90% fall in quarterly earnings and missed comparable sales estimates on Wednesday as its inflation-hit customers reined in spending on discretionary goods despite higher discounts. In contrast, larger rival Walmart Inc on Tuesday beat estimates as its core base of low-to-middle income shoppers flocked to its stores for bargains on groceries and other essential items. Target's comparable sales rose 2.6% in the second quarter ended July 30, below analysts' average estimate of a 3.3% increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

  • Here's why you should ask for a raise right now

    In this mixed bag labor market, follow these tips to make a case for asking for a raise.

  • Target’s Profit Drops More Than It Expected

    Target’s profit fell further than the retailer anticipated as it worked to unload excess inventory, executives said, revealing the cost of the company’s effort to quickly sell goods at a discount.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock snatches meme crown with blistering August rally

    Bed Bath & Beyond stock has gone haywire.

  • The Company That Built Elon Musk's Tiny Home Has Now Raised Over $74 Million From Retail Investors

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk generated headlines last year when he announced in a tweet that he would sell almost all his physical possessions and will not own a house. Musk reportedly followed through with that plan and moved into a tiny house in Texas after disposing of all of his mansions. Recent rumors suggested that Musk’s primary residence was a prefab house manufactured by Boxabl. It turns out, however, that the $50,000 foldable house is actually being used as a guest house. Wh

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 10 Stocks in August

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling in August. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling, go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 5 Stocks in August. Jim Cramer, the former hedge fund manager and present host of Mad Money on […]

  • Tencent Unveils First Sales Fall, Job Cuts as Economy Sinks

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. logged its first-ever revenue decline after online advertising sales fell by a record, underscoring the extent to which China’s worsening economy is hurting its biggest corporations.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement Crisis Is Only Getting Worse‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsBill Gate

  • Stocks Edge Lower, Fed Minutes, Retail Sales, Target, Bed Bath & Beyond In Focus - Five Things To Know

    Stock futures edge lower as inflation worries resurface; Fed minutes in focus as big rate hike bets accelerate; Retail sales on deck as gas prices tumble; Target higher after Walmart surprise lifts Q2 earnings hopes and Bed, Bath & Beyond soars in revived meme-stock rally