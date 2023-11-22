Target evacuated after man causes $100K in damage with baseball bat, Yuba City police say

A 25-year-old man was arrested after police alleged he caused $100,000 in damage to a Northern California Target by smashing glass doors, merchandise and other store property with a baseball bat.

Police officers, who went to the Yuba City Target location at about 5 p.m. Tuesday for calls about a man destroying it, evacuated the store for customers’ and employees’ safety, according to a social media post from the Yuba City Police Department.

The man is accused of causing more than $100,000 in damage after police said he destroyed credit card readers, refrigerators’ glass doors and other items on the shelves. No one was injured in the incident, police added.

The news release said the man had lost his job earlier the same day he’s alleged to have caused damage. It was not clear whether the suspect worked at Target.

The man was spotted by officers leaving the store with a baseball bat and was arrested, the news release said.

He faces a felony vandalism charge of causing more than $400 in damages and burglary, according to inmate records. The suspect is being held at the Sutter County Jail in lieu of $150,000 bail.

Officials from Target and the Yuba City Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.