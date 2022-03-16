Target evacuates after woman smashes up store with golf clubs, Minnesota cops say

A woman is in custody after Minnesota police say she “extensively damaged” the inside of a Target store with golf clubs.

The woman entered a Target the morning of March 15 and started throwing products “apparently at random,” West St. Paul police said in a news release.

During the incident, the woman used the store’s merchandise to inflict damage, including taking golf clubs to damage products and fixtures inside the store, police said.

The reason for her outburst is unknown, police said.

Target workers evacuated the store to keep customers safe, police said. No injuries to staff or customers were reported.

Police found the woman in the electronics area “actively damaging property” before taking her into custody, the release said.

She was booked on charges of felony criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

The Target remained closed at the time of the release to clean up the damage, police said.