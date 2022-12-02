Target gift card discount day 2022 is almost here. Get 10% off gift cards all weekend long

Target has an early holiday gift for shoppers. It’s bringing back its annual discount on gift cards.

Target’s gift card sale returns this weekend. The sale starts Saturday and continues through Sunday.

Target shoppers can scoop up a 10% discount on gift cards.

How do Target gift card deals work?

The 10% discount is available in stores and online for Target gift card purchases.

You can get 10% off store gift card purchases up to $500. Savings top out at $50.

To get the discounted gift cards, you must be a member of Target Circle, Target’s loyalty program. Here's a guide to how to save money with the free program.

When will Target gift cards go on sale?

The annual gift card sale used to last one day, but in 2020, Target extended the sale to two days.

Target also held a rare two-day gift card discount before the holidays in September for RedCard holders.

Gift cards are popular holiday presents

For good reason: Gift cards are a popular present.

The National Retail Federation estimates spending on gift cards will reach $28.6 billion this year, with holiday shoppers planning to buy three to four gift cards and spend an average of $51.47 per card.

Consumers are most likely to purchase a gift card for a restaurant (27%), department store (26%) or bank-issued gift card (25%). Another 10% plan to purchase a food delivery service gift card such as DoorDash or Uber Eats.

