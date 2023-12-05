Target giving away $500 to 500 customers. Here's how you can have a chance to win.

Hilary Duff surprises guests with $500 gift cards at Target on Nov. 16, 2023 in Woodland Hills, California.

We could all use a little more scratch during the holiday season. Target is helping out 500 of its Target Circle by giving them each $500.

Target announced on Monday that winners will also get a one-year subscription to the company's delivery service, Shipt.

"It's a fun way for guests to stock up on toys, gifts and all the essentials for the busy holiday season," said Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for Target said.

The retail giant preceded the announcement by giving away $500 gift cards at a Los Angeles area location with singer Hilary Duff.

Winners will have the rewards automatically put into their account and will be notified on or around Dec. 12.

How to win $500 from Target

The giveaway for members of Target Circle closes Dec. 8.

Customers who are already members are automatically entered. New customers have until Friday to sign up and enter.

Winners will have $500 in Target Rewards placed into their account that can be used like cash both in store and online.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Target to give away $500 to reward program members