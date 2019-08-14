Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Target Hospitality Corp. (TSX: TH)

Q2 2019 Earnings Call

Aug. 14, 2019, 8:30 a.m. ET

Narinder Sahai -- Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Now, with me today, I have Brad Archer, our President and Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Aberdale, our Chief Financial Officer, and Troy Schrenk, our Chief Commercial Officer. Brad will begin today's call with an overview of Target Hospitality's key operating highlights. Andy will then provide additional details on financial results and discuss our outlook. Troy will join us to open the call for questions. With that, I will now turn the call over to Brad.

Brad Archer -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Narinder. Good morning, and thank you for joining us. The foundational culture of our business is grounded in our belief in putting our customers first, empowering our employees, and driving continuous improvement throughout all facets of our business. Andy and I have been passionate about these values since day one. These values also formed an integral part of the decision made by the board, myself, and Andy to select the right person as our next CFO. As we announced today, Andy plans to step down from the CFO position for personal reasons. He has commuted from Boston to Houston for several years, and has expressed his desire for some time to be closer to his family on a full-time basis. He has been instrumental to the growth and success of our well-structured business. His dedication to Target over the past decade, including his help in getting us public, has been invaluable to us. We thank him for his many years of service and wish him the best.

After a thorough search, we are thrilled to announce the hiring of Eric Kalamaras as our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Eric is a proven operator with significant public company experience and strong financial acumen. We view him as an ideal fit to deliver a seamless transition as we continue to execute our strategic priorities. We are excited about the important role he will play in helping to drive sustainable and profitable growth. Eric will join us on September 3rd. To ensure a smooth transition, Andy will continue to serve in the CFO role until that time, and thereafter be available to us in an advisory capacity for the next year.

Now, moving to our results, during the second quarter, our team was focused on executing our strategy, delivering strong results and winning with our customers. We drove exceptional growth during the quarter, including an 80% increase in adjusted EBITDA. We produced higher pro forma ADRs and utilization rates on a growing number of beds.

In addition, we laid the foundation to continue powering our momentum through a range of expansion and acquisition initiatives, and for those of you that are newer to the story, our 2019 progress adds to decades of building Target Hospitality into the largest vertically integrated specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. We serve the U.S. energy and government sectors by uniquely combining the most attractive elements of specialty rental accommodations with hospitality and premium catering services. We also provide housekeeping, security, maintenance, and other services that are highly valued by our customers.

As of June 30, we owned and operated an extensive network of 22 communities, which provided an average of 11,401 beds for our guests during the second quarter. Our facilities, which are situated in some of the most attractive markets in the U.S., are the leading providers of flexible accommodations in the Permian and Bakken basins, and on the government side, which makes up about 20% of our business, we are also exceptionally positioned.

Turning to slide 5, the different shaded aspects of our business are worth reinforcing, as we believe our proven approach will allow us to further enhance the quality of our business. Specifically, it's our scale, premier customers, long-term exclusive agreements, and our Target 12 approach. Who we do business with and the structure of our contracts are important for our business. This is especially relevant today, given some of the recent headlines on the health of the energy market, and specifically the curtailments of capex budgets. According to the Dallas Fed Energy Survey, roughly a third of energy executives are budgeting an increase in their firms' capital spending as of June. Another third expect their firms' capital spending to be stable year on year.

A significant majority of our contracted rooms are with the larger blue-chip companies. We typically represent only a small portion of our customers' operating budgets. Furthermore, even among the large companies, the customers that partner with us tend to take longer-term views on the market, and they view secured employee accommodations as part of their own competitive advantage. As recently as June, operators in our markets expressed a continuing need to attract qualified labor, so we are confident in the long-term prospects for our mission-critical services.

With this in mind, I'd like to provide some perspective on where we stand today with the core portion of our business, which primarily includes large, integrated producers and top-tier oilfield service companies. As a reminder, our core business represents approximately 86% of our estimated revenues under long-term customer contracts. Our core business remains fundamentally strong and performing as expected. Our core customer utilization levels were essentially unchanged sequentially in Q2 versus Q1. Many of our core customers continue to invest in the Permian basin, and their activity levels remain stable. In the Bakken, we are seeing more activity, which is translating into higher utilization levels. Finally, our contract renewal rates across our network remain above 90% as of the second quarter.

As a result, our confidence in the core portion of our business is intact. The remaining and contracted portion is largely comprised of the customers with less predictable workloads, and mainly stemming from our Signor acquisition. We continue to work on converting more of these customers to multiyear contracts. As we mentioned before, at the time of acquisition, we estimated a 12- to 18-month period to synergize the business, including driving higher utilization in ADR as we put more contracts into place. This plan remains unchanged. Additionally, as we have done in the past, we will look to continue to further strengthen the resilience of our total business by pivoting even more of our portfolio to large customers that value quality accommodations for their employees over multiyear horizons.

On slide 6, our government segment is largely comprised of our South Texas Family Residential Center, or STFRC. This best-in-class property, located in Dilley, Texas, is a purpose-built facility designed to house, nourish, and provide critical services to asylum-seeking family units. We own and lease the facilities to CoreCivic. CoreCivic holds the government contract to operate the STFRC. As a subcontractor of CoreCivic, we are also responsible for providing professional catering services, as well as maintaining the cafeteria and employee facilities.

We take these responsibilities very seriously and carry them out in a manner that promotes a clean and healthy environment. The meals we provide are designed and approved by licensed nutritionists, and prepared by experienced chefs in a custom-built commercial kitchen that is inspected daily by the U.S. government and CoreCivic. Importantly, we provide optionality relating to the meal choices by offering a wide selection of hot and cold entrees. We are committed to maintaining the highest standards of service and satisfaction.

This hard-to-replicate facility also provides good diversification for our business. The demand for beds has far exceeded the U.S. government's ability to supply adequate housing accommodations. In fact, the U.S. government has identified the South Texas Family Residential Center as the model for this type of facility. As a result, we remain well positioned to support the U.S. government's needs in this category.

Onto slide 7, overall, in the past couple years, we have grown our bed count significantly while expanding our customer base to include some of the largest operators in our market. Following our transformational acquisition of Signor in 2018, we have continued to build out the Target network while generating cash flow and preserving a conservative balance sheet.

During 2019, we have announced the addition of six communities through acquisitions and expansions for a total of approximately 1,540 rooms. These additional rooms reinforce the compelling long-term unit economics underpinning these growth investments. The purchase of three communities in June and one in July provided an attractive opportunity to grow our bed count and locations. We are already in the process of integrating those facilities into the Target network. Combined with our sharp focus on execution, we remain well positioned to continue to deliver value-enhancing opportunities for our business. I will now turn the call to Andy to provide additional details on our results.

Andrew Aberdale -- Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Brad. I have truly enjoyed my time and experience at Target and appreciate what we've been able to accomplish over the years. I look forward to continue serving Target to ensure a seamless transition with Eric and the entire Target team, and with that, please move to slide 8.

The second-quarter results were strong year over year and in line with our expectations. Customer renewals, network new builds, expansions, and operational enhancements drove improved financials and operational performance. Total revenues increased 79% to $81.4 million. Adjusted EBITDA grew 80% to $41.2 million, while expanding our adjusted EBITDA margin to 50.7%.

This growth was driven by good operational momentum, with our overall company utilization increasing 2% to 86%. Also, average daily rate of $80.90 improved year over year on a pro forma basis, which excludes the impact of the Signor mix. With the completion of the recent acquisition and the other new builds and expansion investments, we're pleased to end the quarter with our net leverage ratio within a manageable range of our long-term target of around 2x.

Moving to slide 9, in the second quarter, approximately $13 million of the increase in adjusted EBITDA to $41.2 million was due to Signor's contribution. I'll point out that our pro forma prior-year figures only include our transformational acquisition of Signor and are unchanged for subsequent bolt-on acquisitions.

With that in mind, the second-quarter 2019 adjusted EBITDA of $41.2 million increased 14% when compared to pro forma second-quarter 2018 adjusted EBITDA of approximately $36.2 million. The growth in adjusted EBITDA on a pro forma basis was primarily a result of higher sales. We produced $1.8 million from an increase in ADR plus $2.8 million from higher utilized beds. Efficient cost management of operations contributed a $1.6 million improvement, although a higher mix of revenue from our "all other" segment limited some of that benefit.

These collective increases more than offset incremental SG&A of $2.1 million, primarily associated with the investment in our people, processes, and technologies to support the buildout of our corporate infrastructure as a public company and scale our business in the future. Overall, we grew our business year over year and invested in our corporate platform while generating an attractive adjusted EBITDA margin above 50% in the second quarter of '19.

Moving to slide 10, looking at our operating performance, our as-reported results are heavily influenced by the addition and mix impact from Signor. I'll again focus on pro forma for better comparability. On a pro forma basis, we are pleased to achieve stronger ADR and better utilization on a higher bed count. On a pro forma basis, average available beds increased by 5% to 11,401. This increase was led by new community additions and expansions in our network in the Permian. On a pro forma basis, we increased ADR by 2.4%. This reflected favorable customer contract renewals, in part driven by our offering of an overall larger community network to our customers, as well as facility upgrades and the addition of vertically integrated services at all Signor communities.

On slide 11, looking at our key segments on an as-reported basis, the Permian is our growth engine, the Bakken has been right-sized, and the government segment remains firm. In the Permian basin, which is our largest segment, revenue and adjusted gross profit more than doubled, helped by acquisitions, community expansions, and better overall performance at most of our communities. Permian adjusted gross profit margin, down 366 basis points to 62.6%, primarily reflects the mentioned mix impact of Signor communities and, to a lesser extent, the higher number of communities under construction or expansion.

In the Bakken, which is a relatively smaller region for us, adjusted gross profit margin increased to 47% compared to 40.7% in the prior-year quarter. We tightened our footprint in the Bakken late last year, which drove the expected decline in sales while significantly improving utilization rates and cost efficiencies.

In the government segment, revenues were consistent with prior year. We are in the middle of a seven-year agreement which provides relatively stable ADR utilization and revenue. Adjusted gross profit margin in the government segment improved mainly due to reduced occupancy when compared to utilization.

Moving to slide 12, adjusted free cash flow remains strong. Year to date in 2019, capital expenditures were approximately $79 million compared to $46.2 million in the prior-year period. Maintenance capex was below 1% of sales, with the remainder of the capital spending almost entirely for revenue-enhancing investments, including our community expansions and the high grading of acquired communities. As a reminder, our capital expenditures also capture our $30 million purchase of three communities from Superior Lodging in the second quarter.

Adjusted free cash flow improved $75.3 million in the first half of 2019 compared to $32.1 million in the first half of 2018, primarily driven by higher adjusted EBITDA. As a reminder, our adjusted free cash flow represents adjusted EBITDA less maintenance capex and deferred revenue. Our conversion of 91% of adjusted EBITDA to adjusted free cash flow in the first half was in line with our historic levels near 90%. We expect to continue generating meaningful adjusted free cash flow for the balance of this year.

On slide 13, looking at our cash performance on a GAAP basis, during the second quarter, we saw a healthy increase in operating cash flow of $25.5 million. We mostly invested this cash in organic expansion initiatives, such as our two communities under construction. We also continue with upgrades at our Signor communities to better drive rates. Our $30 million acquisition of the Superior communities was fully funded with borrowings from our ABL facility.

We plan to continue spending our cash on attractive investments to expand and improve our network. Our strong cash flow and strong balance sheet provide us with significant financial flexibility to accomplish this objective. This is aligned with our broader capital allocation priorities to invest in growth, maintain a strong balance sheet, and deploy capital into other value-enhancing initiatives. We have a history of prudently allocating capital, and we have generated exceptional returns, and this will continue going forward. I'll now turn the call back to Brad to provide our outlook update and closing remarks on slide 14.

Brad Archer -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Andy. Our 2019 financial outlook remains unchanged for revenues to be in the range of $340-350 million and adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $175-180 million. The strength of our relationships with core contracted customers continues to provide us with a visibility for the balance of 2019. While we are mindful of the cautious market outlooks for North America land drilling and completions activity, the structural advantages of our business model and our significant weighting toward long, longer-term, focus customers provide with confidence in achieving our 2019 goals.

On the cost side, our outlook includes incremental SG&A investments in our corporate infrastructure to scale our business for the future. Keep in mind our two planned communities in the construction phase are not included in our outlook and represent incremental contribution to our financial outlook once operationalized. Additionally, our outlook excludes the four recently purchased communities. They are in process of getting integrated into our network and are expected to be accretive to earnings within the first year. We will provide an update on the financial impact of all six new communities next quarter. We look forward to achieving another year of solid results through our focus on producing strong margins from our leading network of communities.

In summary, on slide 15, our relationships and contracts with our core customers underpin the stability of our business. This forms a solid bedrock to continue driving growth, high margins, and attractive returns on our healthy pipelines of new opportunity. While we cannot control the market, our value proposition to shareholders is the confidence that we have in the structural advantages in our business. We maintain a line of sight on a significant majority of our revenues, and we are actively working to further increase our mix of business from high-quality, integrated producers and large oilfield service companies. Our team is committed to executing on our strategy and delivering exceptional results and winning in our markets. We're excited to accomplish our key objectives in 2019 and beyond to continue generating value for our shareholders. Thank you again for your interest in Target Hospitality. Operator, you may now open the line for questions.

Stephen Gengaro -- Stifel Financial Corp -- Analyst

Thank you, and good morning, gentlemen. I guess the first question is around the Permian. I just wanted to understand the dynamics there. When I look at the sequential performance in utilization and average daily rates, what caused the slight drop-off and how do we think about that in the back half of the year?

Andrew Aberdale -- Chief Financial Officer

Hey, Stephen. Thank you. This is Andy. The Permian overall utilization and ADR has performed as expected in Q1 and Q2, and actually, if you look at this more over a year timeframe, like year over year, you'll notice that you'll see a nice utilization uptick of roughly 3% or so at the same time when we had an uptick in ADR as well as available and utilized beds. So, we really try to look at this on more of a long-term basis, but to your point, when you look at the sequential quarters, you can see some noise.

You will see a little bit of an adverse impact from the Signor acquisition, and that really boils down to probably two major areas. The adverse impact boils down to what we call timing and mix. The timing is really around when customers -- when we planned to move customers in and out -- and, when I say "in and out," I mean move them out of a facility and into a new or newly built facility or expansion. So, the utilization really is impacted by timing, and the mix is really what's driving any kind of quarter-to-quarter, month-to-month noise in ADR, and what we mean about mix is we talk about a spot market.

So, you know our plan is to not have too many customers utilizing our beds at the spot market rate. We'd like long-term take-or-pay customers. So, as we transition away from those higher ADRs -- those higher average daily rates on the spot market -- we transition them into long-term contracts, which is a lower ADR. So, that's what you see when you look month to month or quarter to quarter. You can see a little bit of noise. But, when you look year over year, you'll see the trends that we're really pleased with.

Brad Archer -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Hey, Stephen. This is Brad. Just a little bit of color. When you look at Signor, too, and the acquisition, what we've always said is it takes about 18 months to start really getting into all of these contracts. Some of them are on -- they don't come off for a year or whatever, but they had lower rates. Some of them didn't have full turnkey-type...as far as the catering and other things like that.

But, on a pro forma basis, when you look at those combining with Target, there's some impacts there, and it is on timing. We started to work through those. As you know, in December, we resigned several contracts for some long-term take-or-pays, which helps in that, but there's others as we go through that'll take several more quarters just to filter out, though what I wouldn't do is look at this as a trend going forward, if you will, on the downward side. This will start to pick back up, and that's actually what we're looking at in the back half for ADRs going up, as well as utilizations going up, and really, this goes back to the strength of our business. We always knew that this was going to be part of the Signor acquisition, but when you look quarter over quarter, if you want to, what's been great about that is the contractual level -- at 86% -- has continued to hold up. Our margins have been there. So, that's the way I look at the business, and we keep going on that.

Stephen Gengaro -- Stifel Financial Corp -- Analyst

Thank you. As a follow-up, it sort of leads in a bit to my second question, which was your second-half guidance includes...basically implies a mid-teens EBITDA growth first half versus second half, and I was curious -- in an environment where oilfield service activity seems to be slowing a bit, what gives you confidence in those numbers? And then, also, as part of that, you're not baking in the new expansions yet, and I assume that's potentially accretive to the guidance maybe later in the year. How do we think about those two issues?

Brad Archer -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Sure. A couple of questions there, so let me take your first one on back half. Very good question, especially with the backdrop on the energy sector. But, it really goes back to the strength of our business model. It's our long-term contracts, top-tier customers, and it matters who you do business with and where you do business with. Troy and his team, including myself -- we have met with all of our largest customers. We feel very good about the back half of the year in conversations with them, how they're performing, what they're projecting for us on the back half.

When you look and see how we have migrated our business over the years to customers that have a longer-term investment horizon, this is what gives us the confidence we will perform full-year 2019. I know that sounds simple, but it is that. Our business model is pretty simple. It's the long-term contracts, it's who you do business with, and where you do the business, and we're always in communication with them. We didn't put this together in a vacuum. Definitely in with our customer.

Troy Schrenk -- Chief Commercial Officer

Hey, Stephen. This is Troy. Good morning. Just to add a little bit of color to that, I appreciate the comments on the backdrop on oilfield services, and I think just to reiterate, who you do business with -- as we've told you before, the blue chip investment-grade customer base, really leaning into the integrated producers and the majors, as evidenced by those two announcements in the first half of the year for new greenfield facilities.

Look, we have a good level of confidence as we move to the back half of the year, as their investment continues in the Permian basin, and we're seeing that tracking here in July already in line with expectations for the back half.

Stephen Gengaro -- Stifel Financial Corp -- Analyst

Okay. Thank you, gentlemen.

Kevin McVeigh -- Credit Suisse -- Managing Director

Great, thank you. Just want to start out congratulating you, Andy. Definitely sad to see you go. Welcome, Eric. I wanted to get any initial thoughts, Eric, from a strategic perspective, but before that, just following up on the guidance a little bit, I guess Andy or Brad, just any thoughts on the seasonality in the business. It sounds like there's pretty good visibility with the larger customers, but just seasonality within the context of what gets you to the midpoint of the range as opposed to the higher end of the range.

Brad Archer -- President and Chief Executive Officer

This is Brad. I'll let Andy jump in here, too.

Kevin McVeigh -- Credit Suisse -- Managing Director

Hey, Brad.

Brad Archer -- President and Chief Executive Officer

How are you doing? Truly, I go back to our business. We've always said this is a highly visible business. That's what's great about the long-term contracts -- who we do business with -- so that gives us the look out into the future. We feel very good about the back half for sure, and truly, I'd put it back to it's just our business -- the contracts, the network, the exclusivity gives us that visibility. I would add one piece. As I sit here today and look a little bit at July, what we're seeing, and how that's trending, that also gives us a lot of comfort looking into full-year '19 on the guidance.

Andrew Aberdale -- Chief Financial Officer

Hey, Kevin. Andy here, and thank you for the thanks. I appreciate it. Your question about seasonality is a good one, and we've always looked at our numbers to see if there's seasonality in the numbers, and we really don't see much seasonality in our numbers. It's sometimes also masked by our large growth. We have double-digit growth, so you don't really see it if it's there. It's also heavily taken care of because of our long-term take-or-pay contracts, so it's pretty stable overall. As Brad said, our Q3 -- July's numbers are shaping up to allow us to affirm guidance, so we're feeling really comfortable with 2019.

Kevin McVeigh -- Credit Suisse -- Managing Director

Got it. And then, with this Signor integration and Midland and Superior, did those deals close? I'm a little confused why those beds aren't reflected in your numbers yet, or the utilization, anything like that. Is it it's not in the guidance even though they closed? Just the mechanics of that -- could we just clarify that a little bit?

Brad Archer -- President and Chief Executive Officer

This is Brad. Again, if Andy wants to jump in, he's welcome. We're very excited about the expansions of the network. These acquisitions are nice tuck-ins for us. As we have indicated, the financial contribution -- and, you're right -- of these acquisitions is not yet included in our 2019 outlook. What we are planning to do is give you more details on this next quarter. And, here's the biggest reason we decided internally to not give guidance: The fact is we're actively renegotiating some terms of contracts and service offerings at these communities, so for competitive reasons, we prefer to provide you with an update on the financial impact again next quarter. In the interim, what we have provided is the number of acquired beds, the timing of the deals, and the building blocks of our revenue model, which we believe are reasonable tools to really get you an estimate of 2019 impact in run rate of these acquisitions.

Andrew Aberdale -- Chief Financial Officer

The only thing I would add, Kevin, is as a reminder, you know us well. We're a growth story. We've historically doubled the company roughly every three years or so, so we're aggressively pursuing that same strategy with organic and organic work. And so, we have to be very careful about disclosing too much information while we're in the middle of negotiations, to Brad's point about competitive reasons we really don't want to share too much publicly. But, you do have the model -- the unit economics -- I think it's page 19 of the PowerPoint -- the unit economics for everybody to make their own assumptions.

Kevin McVeigh -- Credit Suisse -- Managing Director

It makes sense, Andy. And then, just to clarify that point, was there any revenue contribution in the quarter from these? I appreciate it's not in the guidance, but was there any impact from the deals in the quarter, or did they just close too late?

Andrew Aberdale -- Chief Financial Officer

It was not meaningful at all. So, we closed very late.

Troy Schrenk -- Chief Commercial Officer

I think it was June 30th or something.

Brad Archer -- President and Chief Executive Officer

August 1.

Andrew Aberdale -- Chief Financial Officer

August 1, and the other closed in the beginning of Q3.

Kevin McVeigh -- Credit Suisse -- Managing Director

Okay, awesome. Thank you.

Brad Archer -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you.

Scott Schneeberger -- Oppenheimer & Company -- Managing Director

Thanks very much. Good morning, everybody. Andy, congratulations on your next step. I guess I'll pick up where Kevin left off. I appreciate the financial guidance on the new additions not coming until next quarter. Could you please just give us an operational update -- so, kind of a progress report of each of the six new communities announced this year -- procured in however way -- of where they are relative to what you were expecting? Just give us a feel for where you are on the timing of each, and I don't know if you want to go this far, but when you think each might be ready for inclusion in the -- fully functioning and revenue-generating.

Andrew Aberdale -- Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Scott. Appreciate it -- again, thanks for the thanks. The new beds that we've announced -- one was a 400-bed community, the other was a 200-bed community, and then we had also announced two 100-bed expansions of each one of those communities. We fully expect the beds for the new builds, which is the 200- and the 400-bed announcement, to come online late in Q3, and then, the additional 100-bed and 100-bed expansions of each of those, with 200 total beds, on late Q4.

I'll leave it to everybody to make their assumption there, but definitely with the proper ramp-up of customers and bringing them into the communities, we want to at least indicate to you that it'll be late in the quarter -- Q3 -- for the new builds, and late Q4 for the expansion. The key there -- just a concept not many of us have talked about -- the concept there is there's always a little bit of a ramp-up. So, even though a customer may know they want it open on a certain day, 400 people don't show up on that day, and there's always a little bit --

Brad Archer -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, there's an operational ramp-up, for sure.

Andrew Aberdale -- Chief Financial Officer

There's always a little bit of a ramp-up. Again, back to our growth story, we're really excited about opening these up. These are new nodes in our network, and as you can see, very similar to the past. We're on the path of doubling these facilities, which is what we usually do.

Scott Schneeberger -- Oppenheimer & Company -- Managing Director

Thanks, Andy. That's what I was looking for. I appreciate that. Shifting gears a little bit, the adjusted gross profit margin increased in the ballpark of 300 basis points year over year over in the government segment, and that was on reduced occupancy compared to utilization. Could you discuss that dynamic a little bit? Talk about how frequent something like that occurred -- the dynamic that you'll address -- and how we should keep that in mind as we model going forward. Thanks.

Brad Archer -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Scott, this is Brad. I look at this business as part of our business. It is the easiest to predict. There is a little movement up, but also down, of a couple of basis points on a quarterly basis, and the reason is we get -- as you know, we don't control, if you will, the occupancy there, but we get a set cost. So, if it's a little higher, it's a little bit more food cost. If it's a little lower, we get a little bit of uptick there. What I would tell you -- if you look at this as we look at the business on a full-year basis, it pretty much evens itself out if you look at history on this. You'll get an up, you'll get a down, but it's pretty dang flat across year over year when you look at it.

Scott Schneeberger -- Oppenheimer & Company -- Managing Director

All right. So, Brad, this would not be the quarter to extrapolate -- perhaps first quarter would be the better quarter to extrapolate as we model forward.

Brad Archer -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Absolutely.

Scott Schneeberger -- Oppenheimer & Company -- Managing Director

All right. Thanks, guys. I appreciate it. I'll turn it over.

Brad Archer -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you.

Jeff Grampp -- Northland Capital Markets -- Analyst

Good morning, guys. I was curious if you guys could talk a high level -- or with any granularity you're comfortable with -- second-half capex expectations. Obviously, understanding it was presumably pretty front-end loaded, but trying to narrow down how we should think about capital spend in the back half of the year, and part and parcel with that, if you guys could talk about your comfort level with current liquidity position and any ability or interest in expanding the ABL. Thanks.

Andrew Aberdale -- Chief Financial Officer

Hey, Jeff. Andy here. So, we've given you the rough opening dates -- late Q3 for the new beds for the 400-bed community and the 200-bed community, and the additional 100 beds in December or late Q4. That's probably how you need to think about the capital spending. According to our unit economics, you know roughly a budgeted or rough price per door per room, and you just need to spread that out 120 days before opening, roughly four months before opening. And, you could spread it out however you assume you need to, but probably evenly is OK. And, to your second question about ABL draws, we did an ABL pull for the Superior acquisition, and we don't expect to have to do any ABL pulls associated with these new builds or expansions.

Jeff Grampp -- Northland Capital Markets -- Analyst

Got it. Okay, I appreciate those comments. For my follow-up, I was curious -- it sounds like maybe this is ongoing already, but to the extent we can peel the onion back on this topic a little bit more, conversations you guys are maybe having with some new customers that you may have acquired with the recent acquisitions -- I'd imagine that there's maybe some opportunities to sell them into Target's broader network, so I was just kind of curious what the opportunity set is there and if those conversations have started yet.

Troy Schrenk -- Chief Commercial Officer

You bet. Jeff, good morning. Troy here. So, look, we're excited about the expansions in the network, and really expanding our exclusivity zones. As a reminder, I think we've told you in the past that we look at those exclusivity zones as potential high-growth and low-risk catalysts for the business, and clearly, as we have added several new nodes, we are in conversations with the existing customer base there, very similar to Signor, where I would set the expectation that it's going to take some time to convert some of those customers that were on the spot market to longer-term Target Hospitality contracts -- multiyear contracts -- and those preliminary conversations are going well for those acquired locations.

So, with that, again, Brad mentioned that we're in conversations with our customers in the Permian basin, which gives us confidence for the back half of the year. Our core customers, quarter on quarter, have performed very well. Very pleased with their performance, and expect to see more of that in the back half of the year, as we now have new nodes to service those customers.

Jeff Grampp -- Northland Capital Markets -- Analyst

All right. Sounds good. Thanks for the comments, Troy. Thanks for the time, guys.

Andrew Aberdale -- Chief Financial Officer

Jeff, Andy here again. I just wanted to add something to the comments about the ABL availability. I think everybody knows, but I'll just remind you we're a good growth story; a lot of our adjusted EBITDA converts to discretionary cash flow -- roughly 90% of it converts. Year to date, we're probably roughly around $75 million of adjusted free cash flow, so we can support quite a few of our growth initiatives, organic or inorganic, and we're always exploring, obviously, the organic and the inorganic, but we're also exploring other opportunities, like buybacks. We certainly can't go without noticing the stock price is certainly undervalued, so with our capital discipline, we will always look at organic opportunities, inorganic opportunities, and other value-enhancing opportunities.

Brad Archer -- President and Chief Executive Officer

This is Brad. Just to reiterate our business -- amazing free cash flow, great margins, continues to trend nicely there, so just to Andy's point, we'll be disciplined in the capital, but the way our business model works is it allows us to be very opportunistic in driving shareholder return for Target.

Jeff Grampp -- Northland Capital Markets -- Analyst

All right. Understood. Thanks for the comments, guys.

Ashish Sabadra -- Deutsche Bank -- Analyst

Hi. Thanks for taking my question. Maybe just a follow-up to a question asked earlier in the call around utilization -- when I just look at your clients-to-beds, multiplying the total number of available beds by utilization, I see that you were down modestly from first quarter to second quarter. I was just wondering if you could provide any color on that front, maybe just surrounding any kind of [inaudible].

Troy Schrenk -- Chief Commercial Officer

You bet. Ashish, good morning. Troy here. Good question, and as a follow-up to what Andy said earlier, really performed as expected. I think it's important to point out there's really a fundamental strategic shift. On the Signor side with the Target side, we have always had tremendous visibility on our business, specifically revenues and earnings, as a result of having multiyear take-or-pay contracts. So, when we acquired the Signor assets, they did not have the long-term visibility -- well, they had contracts. They did not have the long-term take-or-pay contracts that would allow them the visibility.

So, over the last several quarters, we have worked feverishly as a team to convert those customers that were shorter-term for Signor into long-term take-or-pay contracts. So, as Brad said earlier as well, that can take upwards of anywhere between 12-24 months, and we still have work to do there, so as expected, we've seen the utilization tick down, as you say, and we continue to make good progress on converting those short-term contracts.

A couple of other things to think about. We've also added more beds. We've added more capacity to the Permian basin. I think Andy said it earlier -- it's a function of timing and mix. So, while we're focused on converting these short-term contracts, there's also some timing nuance or noise related to customer movement from certain Signor lodges to other lodges. So, look, overall, I think it's important to point out I'm very pleased with our ability to convert these short-term contracts into long-term contracts thus far. Yes, we have more work to do, and we feel confident about our ability to do that in the back half of the year.

Brad Archer -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Let me add one piece to that, and Troy really hit on the Signor piece. Just so everybody remembers, we also were putting close to $20 million into these facilities. There were upgrades that were going on. There is one of those -- we knew there would be a transition to get the contracts to longer-term, where some of this would -- if you will -- one step back before you take three, four, five steps forward. That was expected, and I think it's a good thing. We're resetting our contracts to those Signor locations. The great thing is when you look at it, it has an effect to the margins. The contracted 86% is still holding in strong, so, lots of good things there as well to keep taking us into the second half and beyond.

Troy Schrenk -- Chief Commercial Officer

Ashish, real quick, this is just some additional color on this. It's important to point out, especially given the backdrop on some of the oilfield service noise, this is not market-related. As a reminder, our business is secular, not cyclical. So, as we think about this, this is really a function of being able to execute on integrating Signor into the Target model.

Ashish Sabadra -- Deutsche Bank -- Analyst

That's very helpful color. In terms of the pipeline going forward, obviously, you have a very good, robust six communities coming online in the back half of the year, but can you just talk about pipeline for more communities or further acquisitions going forward? Any color on that front?

Troy Schrenk -- Chief Commercial Officer

You bet. Look, we're pleased, again, with the progress that we've made. Since the beginning of the year, we've brought on almost 2,000 total rooms across our network thus far, and that's a combination of new builds, expansions organically, and as you know, some of the acquired properties. Look, I think we're tracking nicely against our goal of doubling the size of the company, once again, over the next three years.

With that, our pipeline, both organic and inorganic, remains very much intact, and I will say -- look, as we think about the timing of these new communities, either through acquisition or through build, it's prudent to say, as we told you in the past, that they can move to the right. The good news is we've got a strong core customer base that continues to invest in the Permian basin; we've seen tremendous success by leaning into the integrated producers, as evidenced by the two announcements early this year with both a major and an integrated in the Permian.

Andrew Aberdale -- Chief Financial Officer

Ashish, Andy here. If I could just add something, as a reminder, as I said earlier, we're a growth story. Historically, we've attempted and we've delivered on doubling the size of the company every three years or so, so we have 11,401 beds available. Troy just mentioned us bringing on roughly 2,000 beds in probably the last six months or so, so we are driven by doing that.

And, that kind of leads me to a point on SG&A. We've really built our SG&A properly for the company of today, but also the company of tomorrow, so we know exactly where we're going. We've brought on the right talent. Our SG&A may be slightly inflated, even though I have to admit, at under 10%, it's probably at world-class rate. But, for the size of the company today, we've spent an extra $2 million year over year, which if we didn't spend it, our $41.2 million of EBITDA would be $43.3 million, but we chose knowingly to spend that extra $2.1 million in the quarter to prepare us for where we're going over the next 12 months or 24-36 months.

Ashish Sabadra -- Deutsche Bank -- Analyst

That's very helpful, and thanks for the color, and congrats, Andy, for the next steps.

Andrew Aberdale -- Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Ashish.

Stephen Gengaro -- Stifel Financial Corp -- Analyst

Thank you. Two quick ones. I know that you addressed this a little bit earlier -- the capex needs in the back half of the year -- outside of the maintenance capex and understanding the unit economics of what you're adding, what are the other dollars that are associated with updating and getting the Signor and other properties up to the Target level.

Andrew Aberdale -- Chief Financial Officer

Hey, Stephen. Andy here. That project is concluded, so the $20 million spend to upgrade the Signor communities to the Target standard was concluded in Q2.

Stephen Gengaro -- Stifel Financial Corp -- Analyst

And, is there incremental dollars to upgrade the Superior Lodging facilities or others?

Andrew Aberdale -- Chief Financial Officer

No. Sorry to interrupt you.

Stephen Gengaro -- Stifel Financial Corp -- Analyst

No, that's fine. Thank you. And, the other follow-up quickly -- can you give us an update on the -- I think the average contract duration was about three years, and the percentage of those which are under exclusivity going forward as we start to think about how the next couple of years unfold?

Troy Schrenk -- Chief Commercial Officer

Stephen, it's Troy. Good morning. Our average weighted duration is unchanged. We still have tremendous visibility on a go-forward basis given the contract tenor.

Stephen Gengaro -- Stifel Financial Corp -- Analyst

Okay, thank you.

Brad Archer -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you.

Operator

Brad Archer -- President and Chief Executive Officer

In closing, I would just like to remind you that while Target Hospitality is a new public company, we are very seasoned when it comes to operating our business. We have proven to be resilient in any type of market. The business, we believe, is a great one. It's battle-tested. But, our people and our customers are even better. It is a combination which gives me full confidence that we will continue to deliver on our 2019 plan and beyond. Again, thanks for joining the call today. We look forward to delivering on our third-quarter results on our next call. Thank you.

