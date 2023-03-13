Target Hospitality's Favorable Government Contract Update Enhances Opportunity, Says Analyst
Oppenheimer analyst Scott Schneeberger reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of Target Hospitality Corp (NASDAQ: TH) with a price target of $22.
4Q22 total revenue exceeded expectations and increased 87% y/y. 4Q22 Government segment revenue exceeded the analyst's estimate and increased 145% y/y.
Pertaining to its West Texas Government contract, Target Hospitality announced an IDIQ contract posting on USASPENDING.gov associated with its non-profit partner consisting of a five-year term with an additional five-year option, said the analyst.
This is a near-final step in the government's contract award process, and bodes incrementally well for Target Hospitality to achieve a long-term contract extension in the analyst's view.
The analyst doesn't interpret a change to economic structure in the newly posted extension opportunity vs. the current one-year term expiring 5/15/23.
Upon this favorable update, the analyst is incrementally confident in Target Hospitality's FCF generation opportunity over a multi-year period.
Target maintained 2023 guidance for minimum revenue of $525 million and maximum revenue of $710 million.
Target delivered substantial 4Q22 revenue/adjusted EBITDA growth, primarily driven by its 7/6/22-announced extended/expanded West Texas government contract.
The recent Government contract extension/expansion of West Texas facility more than doubles the company's adjusted EBITDA estimates and favorably transforms it across its financial statements, noted the analyst.
Price Action: TH shares are trading higher by 0.48% at $16.74 on the last check Monday.
Latest Ratings for TH
Date
Firm
Action
From
To
Jun 2021
Oppenheimer
Upgrades
Perform
Outperform
May 2021
Stifel
Upgrades
Hold
Buy
Apr 2021
Northland Capital Markets
Upgrades
Market Perform
Outperform
