Target keeps sales momentum going during pandemic

FILE - In this April 6, 2020 file photo, a customer wearing a mask carries his purchases as he leaves a Target store during the coronavirus pandemic, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Target is the latest big U.S. retailer to show that it's prospering during the pandemic. The Minneapolis company reported Wednesday, Nov. 18 that its online sales surged 155% in the three months that ended Oct. 31. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
·2 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — Target extended its strong sales streak through the holiday quarter and grabbed business from rivals.

Fourth quarter profits soared 66%, the retailer reported Tuesday, and sales jumped 21%, both topping Wall Street expectations.

Sales at stores opened at least a year rose 6.9% compared with the same period last year. Online sales soared 118%. Customer traffic in stores rose 3.7% and average dollars spent rose 15%.

In the previous quarter, same-store sales rose 10%, while online sales spiked 155%,

Target picked up $9 billion in market share from rivals in fiscal 2020.

Big box stores including Home Depot, Lowe's and Walmart all had huge fourth quarters with Americans still consolidating shopping trips.

Like all big-box stores, Target was allowed to stay open during the early onset of the pandemic last year, while department stores and mall-based retailers were forced to temporarily close because they were considered non-essential. That increased the dominance of Target and other discounters.

Target, which had already been expanding its delivery services before the pandemic, pushed even harder in that area. Same-day services such as picking up orders inside the store or at curbside, soared 212%, led by drive-up service, which increased more than 500%.

And it's omnipresent store locations have been an advantage. More than 95% of Target's fourth quarter sales were fulfilled by its own stores.

Target has also announced a series of partnerships that should help drive more shoppers to its stores. Late last year, it signed a deal with beauty chain Ulta Beauty that will place Ulta shops in more than 100 Target stores by mid-2021.

Target said that earnings reached $1.38 billion, or $2.73 per share, in the fourth quarter. That compares with $834 million, or $1.63 per share. Adjusted results were $2.67 per share, which topped estimates of $2.54 per share, according to FactSet.

Sales rose 21% to $28 billion for the quarter. Analysts were expecting $27.4 billion.

Recommended Stories

  • WHO: 'Premature,' 'unrealistic' COVID-19 will end soon

    A senior World Health Organization official said Monday it was “premature” and “unrealistic” to think the pandemic might be stopped by the end of the year, but that the recent arrival of effective vaccines could at least help dramatically reduce hospitalizations and death. The world’s singular focus right now should be to keep transmission of COVID-19 as low as possible, said Dr. Michael Ryan, director of WHO's emergencies program. “If we’re smart, we can finish with the hospitalizations and the deaths and the tragedy associated with this pandemic” by the end of the year, he said at media briefing.

  • Nio Reports Wider Q4 Loss Despite Revenues Topping $1B

    Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE: NIO) reported mixed quarterly results, with in-line fourth-quarter revenues but a wider-than-expected loss. The revenue guidance for the first quarter was above consensus estimates. The EV maker also announced a month-over-month decline in deliveries for February. Key Nio Q4 Metrics: The Chinese EV startup said its fourth-quarter revenues climbed 133.16% year-over-year and increased 46.7% quarter-over-quarter to 6.64 billion yuan or $1.018 billion. Excluding items, the non-GAAP loss per share was 0.93 yuan, or 14 cents. Analysts, on average, had estimated a loss of 7 cents per share on revenues of $1.01 billion. In the same period last year, the company reported a loss of 39 cents per share and revenues of $406.99 million, and in the preceding third quarter, revenues were at $666.6 million and the non-GAAP loss per share was 12 cents. Nio had earlier guided to fourth-quarter revenues of $921.8 million to $947.9 million. Vehicle sales came in at $946.2 million, up 130% from a year ago and 44.7% higher than in the previous quarter. Fourth-quarter vehicle margin was at 17.2% compared to a negative 6% in the year-ago quarter and a positive 14.5% in the previous quarter. Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investment was at $6.5 billion at the end of 2020. "With steadily increasing deliveries, stable average selling price, improving material cost and manufacturing efficiency, our vehicle margin reached 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Moreover, we achieved positive cash flow from operating activities for the fourth quarter and the full fiscal year of 2020," said CFO Wei Feng. View more earnings on NIO Related Link: Nio To Begin Exporting EVs To Europe In Second Half Of 2021: Report Nio's Deliveries Momentum Falters In February: Nio confirmed in early January it delivered 17,353 vehicles in the fourth quarter, a 111% year-over-year growth. The deliveries momentum accelerated further at the start of 2021, with January deliveries climbing over 350% to 7,225 vehicles. In the earnings release, the company disclosed February numbers, which came in at 5,578, comprising, 1,327 ES8s, 2,216 ES6s and 2,035 EC6s. Nio's Q1 Outlook: Nio said it expects to deliver 20,000 to 20,500 vehicles for the quarter. The company guided to first-quarter revenues of $1.13 billion to $1.158 billion, representing over 400% year-over-year growth, while analysts estimate revenues of $718.49 million. Nio Stock: After Nio's 1,110% advance in 2020, the stock began the new year on solid footing. The stock raced to an all-time high of $66.99 immediately after its Jan. 9 Nio Day. Since then, the stock has seeing extreme volatility. The broader market weakness has exerted further pressure on the stock, dragging it down to a new low of $41.66 earlier last week. The stock has regained some of the lost ground and has added 2.09% for the year-to-date period. Nio shares trade at a price/sales ratio of around 28.5 compared to bigger rival Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) 23.3. In after-hours trading, the stock was down 3.82% at $47.86. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaNio To Begin Exporting EVs To Europe In Second Half Of 2021: ReportWill Nio's Sagging Stock Get a Lift From Earnings? A Q4 Preview© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • How Rich Is NASCAR Driver Kyle Busch?

    Forbes lists Kyle Busch as the highest-paid NASCAR driver in 2020, with total earnings of $17.8 million from his salary, race prizes and endorsements and licensing. Net worth: $80 million Read: The...

  • Warren Buffett and Cathie Wood Just Bought This Juicy Dividend Stock. Should You?

    Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) added AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) to its portfolio in the third quarter of last year. What makes AbbVie so appealing to two very different investors like Buffett and Wood? It's pretty easy to figure out why Wood chose AbbVie for the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF.

  • Zacks.com featured highlights include: Ultra Clean Holdings, iRobot Corp, Skyline Champion Corp, Sturm, Ruger & Co and Magnolia Oil & Gas

    Zacks.com featured highlights include: Ultra Clean Holdings, iRobot Corp, Skyline Champion Corp, Sturm, Ruger & Co and Magnolia Oil & Gas

  • Column: Biden throws a bombshell at Amazon's anti-union campaign

    Amazon's campaign against a union drive in Alabama has drawn fire from President Biden.

  • Mining magnets: Arctic island finds green power can be a curse

    In the tenth century, Erik the Red, a Viking from Iceland, was so impressed with the vegetation on another Arctic island he had found he called it "the green land." Today, it's Greenland's rocks that are attracting outsiders - superpowers riding a green revolution. The world's biggest island has huge resources of metals known as 'rare earths,' used to create compact, super-strong magnets which help power equipment such as wind turbines, electric vehicles, combat aircraft and weapons systems.

  • I married the ‘life of the party’ who was a regular at Royal Ascot. But all he does is take his financial troubles out on me

    There are three topics: My husband, his business and his family.’ Let’s just say there are three topics of conversation: My husband, his failing business and his terrible family. The pandemic hurt the already shaky family firm.

  • Will Your Stimulus Check Increase Your Tax on Social Security Benefits?

    The answer to this question comes down to whether your stimulus check increases your "provisional income."

  • Why Watsco Is a Retiree's Dream Stock

    Find out how the HVAC distribution leader provides the stability, growth, and dividend income that you want in your retirement stock portfolio.

  • Stimulus Check Update: Relief Bill Passes House, Next Up Is Senate

    Late last week, a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package passed a House vote and is now heading to the Senate. Perhaps the most highly anticipated relief measure featured in the new bill is a third round of stimulus checks, this time worth up to $1,400 apiece. The relief bill also includes a $400 weekly boost to unemployment benefits through Aug. 29.

  • How to make sure your next stimulus check is the full $1,400

    The payments in President Biden's COVID relief plan will rely on an IRS formula.

  • What Realtors Say To Expect From the Housing Market for the Rest of 2021

    The housing market has experienced so many changes within the past year, including some that have never been seen before. Thirty-year mortgage rates hit historic lows at 2.65% the week ending Jan. 7,...

  • How Rich Is NASCAR Driver Denny Hamlin?

    Denny Hamlin has been one of the highest-paid NASCAR drivers during his career. He drives the No. 11 Toyota Camry. He also drives in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, where he is behind the wheel of a Toyota...

  • Bitcoin Artist Concludes 12-City Billboard Exhibit With $10,000 Bitcoin Treasure Hunt

    Cryptograffiti will drop a hint everyday until someone solves the private key puzzle to take the 0.21 BTC prize.

  • Stimulus Update: Senate Democrats Look to Overcome Divisions

    Democrats’ sprint to pass a $1.9 trillion Covid relief package ahead of the March 14 expiration of enhanced unemployment benefits is more akin to a relay race. The House of Representatives, as expected, approved the plan early Saturday morning, passing the baton to the Senate, where the legislation will face a fresh set of hurdles. The final vote in the House was 219-212, with two Democrats, Kurt Schrader of Oregon and Jared Golden of Maine, joining all Republicans in voting against the bill. Democrats can’t afford even one defection in the evenly divided Senate. They’re using a budget reconciliation process that will allow the bill to pass with a simple majority vote, but all 50 Senate Republicans are expected to oppose the package. To get Democrats on the same page, President Biden held a virtual meeting on Monday afternoon with a group of centrists from his party, including some who have questioned whether the $350 billion provided in the rescue package for state and local governments could be better targeted (see more below on the state aid). No minimum wage hike … at least for now: The Senate version of the bill will look different than the House-passed package. The House included an increase in the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour in its version of the legislation and did so even after the Senate parliamentarian ruled last week that the provision doesn’t meet the requirements for inclusion in that chamber under the reconciliation process. Progressives are urging the White House to have Vice President Kamala Harris, as president of the Senate, overrule the parliamentarian. “Outdated Senate rules and an unelected parliamentarian should not get to decide whether the American people get a $15 minimum wage,” Rep. Mark Pocan (D- WI) said in a statement. But the White House has made clear it won’t pursue that path. “That’s not an action we intend to take,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters, adding that Democrats don’t have the 50 Senate votes that would be required for the maneuver. So the Senate will strip out the minimum wage hike, and it also won’t include an alternative proposal from Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden that would have taxed corporations that didn't increase wages on their own. Democrats abandoned that Plan B over the weekend after it proved too problematic. The political reality: Removing the minimum wage provision probably helps the White House in its efforts to pass the relief package, given that Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona opposed the increase. But the revised Senate package will get sent back to the House, where the exclusion of the minimum wage hike could still complicate the outlook. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Friday she was confident that Democrats could pass a relief bill without the minimum wage hike, but she’ll have to show that she can hold her narrow majority together to do it. Psaki said Monday that raising the minimum wage remains a priority for Biden but the White House has no plan yet on how to accomplish that goal. What’s next: An initial Senate vote on the relief plan reportedly could take place as early as Wednesday. Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • Tether Allegedly Received Ransom Note Demanding 500 BTC

    “While we believe this is a pretty sad attempt at a shakedown, we take it seriously," the company tweeted.

  • Jack Ma loses title as China's richest man after coming under Beijing's scrutiny

    Alibaba and Ant Group founder Jack Ma has lost the title of China's richest man, a list published on Tuesday showed, as his peers prospered while his empire was put under heavy scrutiny by Chinese regulators. Ma and his family had held the top spot for China's richest in the Hurun Global Rich List in 2020 and 2019 but now trail in fourth place behind bottled water maker Nongfu Spring's Zhong Shanshan, Tencent Holding's Pony Ma and e-commerce upstart Pinduoduo's Collin Huang, the latest list showed.

  • Some California Residents Will Receive $600 in Stimulus Funds Separate from Federal Checks

    As Washington awaits the House of Representatives' vote on the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill on Friday, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a coronavirus aid package worth $7.6 billion,...

  • Joe Biden Approval Rating Shows Honeymoon Continues — Especially Among Investors: IBD/TIPP Poll

    Joe Biden's approval rating remains at honeymoon levels, a new IBD/TIPP Poll finds. Presidential job approval held near the highest level since June 2009.