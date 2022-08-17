Target Misses Lowest Profit Estimate, Still Predicts Rebound

(Bloomberg) -- Target Corp. is betting heavily on a dramatic financial rebound the rest of this year after badly trailing its own forecast as well as Wall Street’s estimates in the second quarter.

The retailer stuck with its outlook for operating income of about 6% of sales during its fiscal second half after taking a painful hit from aggressive moves to reduce inventory. During the three months ending in late July, the operating margin slumped to 1.2% -- below the 2% forecast Target issued in June when it slashed its profit outlook.

The earnings plunge -- an unflattering contrast to Walmart Inc.’s upbeat results this week -- reflected Target’s moves to meet shifting customer demand as soaring US inflation forces shoppers to pay more for groceries. Target, which gets more of its revenue from discretionary items than Walmart, has been bulking up on essentials while marking down kitchen appliances, home goods and other durable products.

Still, while the mix of sales is changing to favor essentials, consumers are continuing to spend. During the fiscal second quarter, total revenue climbed 3.5% to $26 billion, Target said in a statement Wednesday. That topped analysts’ estimate of $25.8 billion.

Executives also said the price-cutting effort to pare down bloated stocks of goods basically worked, despite the hit to profits. “The vast majority of our inventory right-sizing costs have already been incurred,” Chief Financial Officer Michael Fiddelke said in a briefing with reporters. “We feel really good about our inventory position heading into the back half of the year.”

The shares tumbled 3.3% to $174.20 at 9:43 a.m. in New York. Target fell 22% this year through Tuesday, worse than the 15% decline of an S&P consumer-discretionary index.

Adjusted earnings tumbled to 39 cents a share in the fiscal second quarter, Target said. That trailed the lowest analyst estimate compiled by Bloomberg. On average, Wall Street had expected 72 cents.

Falling Forecasts

Target’s latest miss follows a string of cuts to the company’s profit forecast.

In March, the Minneapolis-based retailer said operating income would amount of 8% of sales this year. In May, the company lowered that to 6%. In early June, it said it would attain the 6% goal only in the second half -- the same line in the sand it maintained in its latest earnings statement.

Second-quarter comparable sales rose 2.6%, driven by a 2.7% increase in traffic while the average transaction amount was flat, Target said. The Minneapolis-based company is seeing strong demand in food and beverage, beauty and household essentials.

“We continue to see a very healthy US consumer,” Chief Executive Officer Brian Cornell said.

US retail-sales data for July backed that up Wednesday morning, with gains in categories other than autos and gasoline suggesting continued consumer resilience.

Inventory jumped 36% in the second quarter from the same period a year earlier. That was slightly lower than the 43% surge in the first quarter.

Partly fueling the recent increase was a decision to stock up on merchandise earlier than usual after the supply-chain disruptions of recent years, Target said. Still, the space occupied by inventory has fallen 20% since June, Chief Operating Officer John Mulligan said on a call with analysts.

In addition, the mix of products in the inventory has been shifting toward essential goods. While more in line with demand, that’s a potential headwind for earnings later this year since groceries typically generate narrow profit margins for retailers.

“The company reduced its inventory exposure in discretionary categories while investing in rapidly growing frequency categories,” Target said in the statement.

