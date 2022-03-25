Target (NYSE:TGT) Is Investing Its Capital With Increasing Efficiency

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Target's (NYSE:TGT) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Target:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.28 = US$9.1b ÷ (US$54b - US$22b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2022).

Therefore, Target has an ROCE of 28%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Multiline Retail industry average of 12%.

In the above chart we have measured Target's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Target here for free.

What Can We Tell From Target's ROCE Trend?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Target. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 28%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 30% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Target thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

On a side note, Target's current liabilities are still rather high at 40% of total assets. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's great to see that Target can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And a remarkable 349% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Target, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

