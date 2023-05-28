Is Target open on Memorial Day? Here's what we know

Memorial Day is a day set aside to honor military personnel who've lost their lives in service to our country.

In observance of the federal holiday, schools, government agencies (like the post office) and a majority of banks are all closed on the last Monday in May this year — and every year.

If you've got errands to check off your to-do list, you might be wondering if Target is open on Memorial Day.

We're happy to tell you that we've got the lowdown right here.

After all, three-day weekends don't come along that often, so we don't want you to spend the day scouring the internet for Target's Memorial Day hours. Instead, keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Target's Memorial Day plans, along with intel on what other stores are open for business on the holiday.

Is Target open on Memorial Day?

Good news: Target stores will be open to welcome customers on Memorial Day.

"Target stores will be operating on Memorial Day weekend with our normal store business hours, which vary by location," a spokesperson tells TODAY.com.

The best way to find local store hours is to use Target's store locator, which is right here.

What other grocery stores are open on Memorial Day?

Couldn't find everything at Target? Surprising, we know. In the event that you need to hit up another grocery store, make sure it's on the list before you drive over.

Aldi: Stores are open with limited hours. Find local hours here.

Albertsons : Stores are open, but customers are encouraged to check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.

Big Lots: Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.

Big Y : Stores are open, but hours may vary. Find local hours here.

BJ’s Wholesale Club: Clubs are open, but select ones will have special hours. Find local hours here.

Central Market: Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.

Food Lion: Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.

Fresco y Más: Store locations are open during regular hours. In-store pharmacy hours may be modified. Find local hours here.

Giant Eagle: Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.

Giant Food: Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.

Hannaford: Stores are open, but customers are encouraged to call local stores for specific hours. Find local hours here.

Harris Teeter: Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.

Harveys: Stores are open during regular hours, but in-store pharmacy hours may be modified. Find local hours here.

H-E-B: Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.

Hy-Vee: Stores are open. Find local hours here.

Jewel-Osco: Stores are open, but customers are encouraged to check with local stores for pharmacy hours.Find local hours here.

Kroger: Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.

Market District : Supermarkets are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.

Meijer: Stores are open, but hours may vary. Find local hours here.

Publix : Stores are open with regular hours, but pharmacies will be closed. Find local hours here.

Safeway : Stores are open, but customers are encouraged to check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.

Sam’s Club: Stores are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Plus members and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Club members.. Find local store hours here.

Save A Lot: Stores are open, but select locations may have abbreviated hours. Find local hours here.

Shaw’s : Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.

ShopRite: Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find local hours here.

Sprouts Farmers Market: Stores are open, but hours may vary location. Find local hours here.

Stop & Shop: Stores are open during regular hours, but they may vary by location. Find local hours here.

Trader Joe’s: Stores are open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Find local hours here.

Tops Friendly Markets: Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.

The Fresh Market: Stores are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here.

Vons: Stores are open, but customers are encouraged to check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.

Walmart : Most stores are open from 6 a.m to 11 p.m. Find local hours here.

Wegmans: Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.

Whole Foods: Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find local hours here.

WinCo Foods: Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.

Winn-Dixie: Stores are open during regular hours. In-store pharmacy hours may be modified. Find local hours here.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com