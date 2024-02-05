When will Target open in West Bradenton? Records give sneak peek at new store’s progress

From the moment that Target confirmed in 2020 that it planned to open a new Bradenton store, fans have had questions.

Such as “when?”

And, “what’s taking so long?”

Target hasn’t said.

What we know is that when paperwork was first filed with Manatee County Development Services in December 2021 — in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain problems and a labor shortage — it was to renovate 49,000 square feet of space in a former Kmart in the Beachway Plaza, 7350 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.

In April 2023, those plans were amended to increase the planned Target to 76,000 square feet.

While Target has not said how much grocery space the store will have (most, if not all, Target stores carry grocery items), it will have a CVS pharmacy, a wine and spirits store and an order pickup area, according to sign permits.

The most recent building permits were for a closed circuit TV security system and data cabling, and to remove defunct air conditioning units from the rooftop.

Target’s 1,956 stores come in a variety of sizes, from much smaller than the Bradenton Beach store to much larger.

“Sizes range from several thousand to over 200,000 square feet,” the Target web page says.

Justin McDonald, an economics instructor at State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota, said there could be several reasons for Target to increase the size of its planned store.

“If the population growth and demand weren’t there, they wouldn’t have done it in the first place,” McDonald said.

With a larger footprint, Target should be able to achieve an economy of scale and a smaller per-unit cost, he said.

What to expect

In addition to Target’s trademark red color and the red-and-white bulls-eye logo, shoppers can also probably expect to see local touches reflecting the Bradenton Beach name.

“Big or small, our newest stores reflect their neighborhoods through decorative touches and localized assortments. For example: our murals featuring The Notorious B.I.G. and Aaliyah at Brooklyn Kings Plaza in New York and celebrating the vibrant Inglewood neighborhood in Los Angeles,” the Target web page says.

In 2023, Target opened 21 new stores in the U.S.

“As we open more stores, we’re also improving our ability to get you, our guests, everything you need, when and how you want it, with enhancements to our fast and free fulfillment services like Drive Up, Order Pickup and same-day delivery — and investments in our best-in-class supply chain network, bringing next-day delivery to more neighborhoods,” Target says.

As for specifics about the Bradenton Beach store, a Target spokesperson said: “As we get closer to opening the store, we’ll have more specific details to share – including how the shopping experience will be tailored to serve local guests and the grand opening date.”

It’s unknown whether Target has started hiring for the Bradenton Beach store.

Other Bradenton-area Target stores

Target currently has only one store in Manatee County at 6150 14th St. W., in Bayshore Gardens.

In 2006, the company opened a Super Target at 101 N. Cattlemen Road in the University Town Center shopping district, just south of the Manatee County line.

Last week, Target confirmed it had plans to open what would be its third Manatee County store at 725 Lighthouse Drive in the Marketplace at Heritage Harbour shopping center.

The planned store on the northeast corner of Interstate 75 and State Road 64 East is planned for nearly 150,000 square feet.

“At Target, we continuously explore possible locations for new stores. I can tell you we are pursuing the opportunity to reach guests in the Bradenton Heritage (Harbour) area, but at this time, we’re not at a point where we can share any new store plans,” a Target spokesperson said in an email last week.