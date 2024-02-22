Target plans three new stores in the Miami area in 2024. The first is in a central spot

Howard Cohen


Target has announced the grand opening date of its newest Miami store, one of at least three the area should see arriving in 2024.

The 49,000-square-foot store will open March 17 and serve as a centerpiece of the Grove Central mixed-use complex by developers Terra Group and Grass River Properties.

The Target will be at the northwest corner of U.S. 1 and Southwest 27th Avenue as a featured component of the county’s Coconut Grove Metrorail station and the Underline park, with access to Miami-Dade Transit buses.

An architectural rendering depicts Grove Central, a residential and retail complex at the Coconut Grove Metrorail Station. The complex includes a Target store opening March 17, 2024. A Total Wine & More, a Sprouts Farmers Market, a Five Below and a Club Studio fitness center are also a part of Grove Central, as well as rental apartments.
Grove Central includes 402 apartments with a mix of market and workforce rentals.

Target slots into the 170,000 square feet devoted to retail space. Also featured are a Sprouts Farmers Market that opened in January, and there’s a Total Wine & More, a Five Below and a Club Studio fitness center.

Sprouts’ produce sections are the main event at its stores.
More new Miami-area Targets

Retailers including Target are moving in to a new Overtown mixed-use complex with apartments and offices.
Retailers including Target are moving in to a new Overtown mixed-use complex with apartments and offices.

Overtown Target. Sawyer’s Walk, a mixed-use real estate development at 249 NW Sixth St., in the historic central Overtown area, plans to open its retail shops on Oct. 13, a date targeted by Target, which will occupy 49,000 square feet. Also at Sawyer Walk will be a 25,000-square-foot Aldi, the discount grocer that recently acquired Winn-Dixie from Florida-based Southeastern Grocers, and a Ross Dress for Less.

Miami Beach North Target. The chain plans a new Target at 400 71st St. in Miami Beach. Target is listing this location as a future Target but did not provide an opening date for the proposed 30,000-square foot store. At 400 71st Street, it’s near the shuttered Byron Carlyle movie theater at 500 71st St. in North Beach.